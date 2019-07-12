The 24th World Scout Jamboree Welcomes Media to "Unlock a New World" of Scouting

GLEN JEAN, W.Va., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the working media are invited to register for credentials to cover the 24th World Scout Jamboree, which will be held from July 22–August 2 at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia. This epic quadrennial event will welcome more than 45,000 Scouts and Leaders from more than 150 countries to an action- packed event that is predicted to be the largest World Scout Jamboree since the event was started by Lord Baden Powell in 1920.

The site features more than 10,000 acres of excitement and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will help attendees to "Unlock a New World" at the world's premiere youth adventure camp. From one of the longest zip line courses in North America and world-class skating and BMX offerings to treetop canopy tours, rock climbing, patch trading, and stadium shows, the 24th World Scout Jamboree will be filled with all that Scouting has to offer.

The World Scout Jamboree is about more than adventure; it is the largest outdoor educational event organized by the Scout Movement, which now serves more than 51 million youth worldwide, The event brings together the world's young people to promote peace and mutual understanding and to develop leadership and life skills.

The 24th World Scout Jamboree is being jointly hosted by Scouts Canada, Asociación de Scouts de México, and the Boy Scouts of America. It will be the first time the World Scout Jamboree will be held in the United States since 1967.

WHAT TO EXPECT

MEDIA Credentials

All working media must register for credentials on World Scout Jamboree website at www.2019wsj.org/media/. Media should provide their name, media outlet, location, and dates planning to attend the jamboree. Media credentials will be issued to working media, as space allows. If media are not working on a story, visitor passes are available at the Visitor Information Site.

BROADCAST CAPABILITIES

Broadcast media are welcome at the 24th World Scout Jamboree. Although television live trucks or satellite trucks for live shots or broadcasts cannot be accommodated on the Jamboree site, a limited number of satellite trucks can be accommodated at The Ruby Welcome Center. World Scout Jamboree Media Team members will provide recommendations and access to the best available shots based on the planned activities to help ensure crews get needed footage.

MEDIA ARRIVALS IN WEST VIRGINIA AND SITE ACCESS PROCEDURES

From July 23 through Aug. 1, media must check in each day at the Jamboree Credential Center and clear visitor security screening. The Jamboree Credential Center is located at:

The Ruby Welcome Center

55 Hazel Ruby Lane

Mt Hope, WV 25880

PLEASE NOTE: No media will be allowed directly on the Summit site and must follow the procedure below to gain access .

The Jamboree Credential Center hours are listed below, but generally they are 7:45 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Media requesting credentials for the first time at the Jamboree Credential Center must show proof of professional affiliation and a driver's license or passport identification. Media vehicles may be parked in the Ruby Welcome Center parking lot. Upon arrival at the Ruby Welcome Center, media will be issued credentials.

TRANSPORTATION

Media will only be transported to and from the Summit via the designated media van, based at the Ruby Welcome Center. Please note that it typically takes up to 45 minutes to get to the Summit Center and more than 15 minutes to get from the Summit Center back to the Ruby Welcome Center.

Personal or media vehicles will not be permitted on the Summit site. The media van will not make intermittent stops between the Summit and the Ruby Welcome Center. If media miss the bus, no additional transportation will be provided.

SCHEDULING

Media will be able to choose from one of two coverage period windows for covering the World Scout Jamboree each day.

For the most part, coverage and interview opportunities will be identical during these two periods. The two windows are being offered as a way to allow media to report on the jamboree without having to spend all day on site.

**Please note these coverage windows may change, so it is recommended to regularly check the online schedule for the latest information.

Sample Day

7:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. : Media arrive at the Ruby Welcome Center/Jamboree Credential Center for check-in.

: Media arrive at the Ruby Welcome Center/Jamboree Credential Center for check-in. 8 a.m. : Bus departs for the Summit Bechtel Reserve (SBR).

: Bus departs for the Summit Bechtel Reserve (SBR). 9 a.m.–Noon: On-site World Scout Jamboree experiences

9 a.m.–Noon: On-site World Scout Jamboree experiences Noon: Bus departs for Jamboree Credential Center. (Media may stay on site if they desire.)

Noon: Bus departs for Jamboree Credential Center. (Media may stay on site if they desire.) 12:30 p.m. : Bus arrives at the Jamboree Credential Center.

1 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

1 p.m. : Media arrive at the Jamboree Credential Center for check-in.

: Media arrive at the Jamboree Credential Center for check-in. 1:30 p.m. : Bus departs for SBR.

: Bus departs for SBR. 2:30 p.m.5:45 p.m.: On-site World Scout Jamboree experiences

2:30 p.m.5:45 p.m.: On-site World Scout Jamboree experiences 6 p.m. : Bus departs for Jamboree Credential Center

: Bus departs for Jamboree Credential Center 6:30 p.m. : Bus arrives at the Jamboree Credential Center

SUMMIT ACCESS

Upon arrival at the Summit Center, media will be checked in and escorted by a World Scout Jamboree Media Team member while on site. Media will be able to see exhibits, visit the main retail store, purchase food, and experience Summit Center program elements including Brownsea Island, Boulder Cove, Challenge Course, Canopy Tour, Skateboard Plaza, mountain biking, shooting sports, climbing, and BMX riding.

Summit Center will also be the site of the Jamboree stadium shows, where there will be a designated area for media covering the shows. Beyond accommodations for the stadium shows, there will be no evening media opportunities.

The World Scout Jamboree International Media Team can arrange for media to interview Scouts attending the event; however, media interested in speaking with a Scout group from a specific geographic region are advised to make contact with their local council or national Scouting organization to make arrangements prior to the start of the event. The World Scout Jamboree International Media Team will not be able to set media up with a local Scout on site.

Media will receive a schedule including events and interview availabilities for each day of the event. Any updates or changes to the schedule will be provided to media at the time of check-in or departure from the Jamboree Credential Center. It is suggested that interview requests beyond designated times/topics/spokespersons be sent ahead of time to PR@2019wsj.org, but it is not guaranteed that such requests can be granted based on event schedules.

PREPARATIONS FOR BEING ON SITE

The Summit is a rugged, vehicle-free area, and media should be aware that there will be a significant amount of walking while at the event. You should plan to dress for physical activity as well as the summer temperatures; wearing dresses, skirts or open-toed shoes may prevent you from being able to access the day's activities.

Again, there will be no private vehicles allowed on site, so be ready to carry all the gear you need. If a member of the media has a condition that would prevent them from walking or standing for an extended period of time, please notify PR@2019wsj.org so appropriate arrangements can be made.

Hydration is an extremely important to your safe Summit experience. Media are strongly encouraged to bring their own canteens or reusable water bottles, which may be refilled at one of the many watering stations available throughout the property.

MORE INFORMATION

Media inquiries may be sent to PR@2019wsj.org. Please provide your name, media outlet, deadline, questions, and contact information. For more information on the 24th World Scout Jamboree, please visit 2019wsj.org/ and www.2019wsj.org/media/.

