The 25th Annual Backyard, Pool & Spa Show Reports Record Sales in 2020

Exhibitors reported record sales from their array of backyard, pool and spa related products, services and amenities; and they are already gearing up for next year's show. "We're bringing in a new spa line this year and it's very possible that we'd want some additional space [to exhibit] in 2021," said Scott Garden, General Manager of PoolTown, a swimming pool and spa dealer doing business in the Metro Detroit area since 1960.

"This year, we had amazingly motivated attendees who came ready to buy these products. No other event brings out the high-quality, motivated consumers like this one does," proclaimed Rich Martin, past President of the Association of Pool & Spa Professionals (APSP) Michigan Chapter. APSP, a non-profit local trade association comprised of member companies in the pool, spa, and backyard living businesses, produces this event annually, in addition to holding events that directly impact and benefit member companies, supporting local businesses, and assisting local charities with water and swim safety courses.

This event happens only once a year and is the only opportunity to find everything needed to turn an everyday backyard into an oasis. Next year's event takes place February 19-21, 2021 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, located at 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI 48374.

Visit the show website at www.backyardpoolshow.com/ to stay updated on Backyard, Pool and Spa Show news; and follow the show on the Facebook @backyardpoolspashow. For questions or comments, email info@backyardpoolshow.com. For information on APSP, visit www.chapters.apsp.org/michigan#/.

SOURCE Association of Pool & Spa Professionals (APSP)