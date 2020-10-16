The 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair Is Highly Expected

In an attempt to create a lighting feast featured with whole industrial chain, direct sourcing, convenient trade and high cost-effective, GILF sets up 8 venues to achieve 1,500,000 m² exhibition area, gathering over 2,500 high-quality enterprises. As the main venue, Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center has gathered 845 famous lighting enterprises and comprehensive brands of engineering lighting, including interior decorative lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting and outdoor lighting, etc. Zones for lightings for specific purposes are set to display exhibits with specific functions and purpose in live mode, such as horticultural lighting, education lighting, car lighting and off-grid lighting. In addition, panel light, fanlight, floodlight and solar streetlight are all available onsite.

At the same time, GILF has joined hands with 7 lighting megastores (sub-venues) in Guzhen, namely Lihe Lighting Expo Center, Huayi Plaza, Star Alliance Global Brand Lighting Center, Lighting Era Center, Besun Lighting Plaza, Huayu Plaza and China International Streetlight City to create a splendid sourcing fair, thus creating a benchmark for industrial development.

In recent years, the continuous upgrading of LED and IOT (Internet of things) technology, as well as the commercial use of 5G technology, smart lighting has ushered in another boom. More and more enterprises' flood into smart lighting sector, which has increased concentration of the market, with smart lighting products getting overwhelmed and many new concepts constantly derived. With such a huge market potential, smart lighting is the perfect choice for lighting enterprises.

Therefore, the 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair has set up special zone for smart lighting & solutions to encourage enterprises to make full use of the latest technology to enhance their competitiveness. The unveiling of the new products and technologies will definitely promote the development of smart home and provide one-stop intelligent system solutions for the industry.

Exhibitors like GOMANI Intelligent Lighting, Fuguang Lighting, ZENGGE Co., Ltd, CRODIGY Intelligent and other companies are ready to show buyers their new smart lighting systems, remote control, accessories and lamps. Through the presentation of technology and products of smart home, exhibitors will attract quality buyers and potential business partners.

In addition to displaying the latest smart lighting & solutions, smart lamp poles will be officially introduced onsite.

This year, Guzhen town will promote the smart street lamp industry. At present, 164.74 acres of Luosha industrial land plot in Haizhou, Zhongshan has been planned to build a smart street lamp industrial base, with industrial equipment, functional modules, control system, etc., integrated. Smart Pole Industry Association of Zhongshan will settle in Guzhen too. GILF, following the mode of "holding two exhibitions in spring and autumn respectively in a year and keeping linkage between exhibition and lighting megastores", will provide important support for the further development of smart street lamp industry and build a one-stop sourcing platform for enterprises, buyers and suppliers.

Accurate Matching Makes Sourcing More Effective

In order to achieve direct communication between buyers and suppliers, GILF will also launch EZBUY service for the buyer. It is an effective communication platform for enterprises and buyers. Buyers who have successfully applied for the service will get business recommendation from the EZBUY specialist.

There are five exclusive services for the buyers upon application: 1. excellent matching service: contact potential partners at any time; 2. professional matching specialists: obtain quotations according to buyers' sourcing needs; 3. intelligent business system: make appointments in advance and arrange visit schedules efficiently; 4. paperless exhibition: visit the exhibition with a convenient electronic guide; 5. attentive services: receive accurate exhibitors recommendation and industry information at any time.

It is reported that EZBUY service has helped buyers from more than 120 countries and regions to build cooperation with suppliers on Denggle.com, GILF's official B2B website. In 2019, 514 overseas buyers from 61 countries and regions, including Asia, America, Europe, Oceania and Africa, communicated with 269 exhibitors onsite, and attended more than 1000 one-on-one business meetings. The matching accuracy was nearly 84%, and satisfaction with the service ran at 89%.

The Grand Fair, Be There or Be Square

At present, GILF has newly upgraded the pre-registration and access control system. In addition, the 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair and Hosted Buyer Program Go Online will be concurrently held. Suppliers and buyers are able to participate in or visit the exhibition either onsite or on the website, experiencing barrier free communication. Denggle.com can be logged in through web page or mobile app, providing various services for the users, such as free inquiry, releasing sourcing demand, exhibitor appointment, exhibition registration, electronic conference catalogue, and EZBUY service. GILF is ready to create continuous business opportunities for lighting enterprises and buyers from all over the world from October 22 to 26.

Website: www.denggle.com

Facebook: @guzhenlightingfair

