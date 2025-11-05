The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® Continues Legacy of Gratitude for Participating Artists with Fabulous Gifts in an Exclusive Backstage Gift Lounge

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latin Recording Academy® will host the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas – the entertainment capital of the world. The Biggest Night in Latin Music® will air live from the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena across TelevisaUnivision's U.S. platforms beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central), preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT (6 p.m. Central). As part of the festivities, presenters and performers will receive an exclusive invitation to indulge in one of the show's most anticipated backstage perks: the Official Talent Gift Lounge.

Talent gifts include luxury skincare, vegan travel bags, iconic toys and more!

The Gift Lounge is not only an interactive and fun hospitality experience for talent but also an ideal marketing opportunity for companies looking to place their products in the hands of international trendsetters and legends at Latin music's most prestigious awards ceremony.

The Official Talent Gift Lounge will be open during all three rehearsal days and feature gifts from select sponsors and supporters. Participating artists will have the opportunity to scoop up limited-edition 100th anniversary commemorative blankets from American Airlines, TastySounds musical lollipops from AMOS SWEETS, personalized Dr. Simi iconic plushies from Farmacias de Similares, accessibly-luxurious beauty gift sets of new and trending products from L'Oréal Paris, deluxe transformative skincare gift sets from Miage Skincare and lifeRegen, eco-chic animal-friendly vegan travel bags courtesy of PETA Latino xSattaché and a JBL Clip 5 portable speaker from SoundExchange . . . all of which they will be able to toss into a versatile Latin GRAMMY® monogrammed waxed canvas tote bag from Marleylilly.

Confirmed artists set to appear at the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards include Pepe Aguilar, Aitana, Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny, Edgar Barrera, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Chuwi, Ivan Cornejo, Gloria Estefan, Fuerza Regida, Joaquina, Kakalo, Karol G, Carín León, Liniker, DannyLux, Maluma, Morat, Kacey Musgraves, Christian Nodal, Nathy Peluso, Raphael, Elena Rose, Roselyn Sánchez, Carlos Santana, Alejandro Sanz, Adelaido "Payo" Solis III (Grupo Frontera), Marco Antonio Solís and Los Tigres del Norte.

The Latin Recording Academy® is a nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals, produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, The Biggest Night in Latin Music®, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

Molly Valtz

305-619-1513

[email protected]

