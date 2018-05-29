The 26th Annual Pasadena Chalk Festival Presented By Otter Pops To Be Held At The Paseo Father's Day Weekend

PASADENA, Calif., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paseo, an open-air lifestyle shopping center in downtown Pasadena (www.thepaseopasadena.com), together with Light Bringer Project, a non-profit Pasadena-based arts organization (www.lightbringerproject.org), will host the 26th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival on Father's Day weekend, June 16th and 17th. Sponsored by Otter Pops, the West Coast's most beloved ice pop, the 2018 event celebrating the history and impact of the centuries-old artistry of street painting will feature the spectacular work of nearly 600 dedicated and talented chalk artists. Holding the 2010 Guinness World Record as the largest public art event of its kind, this year's festival is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors as artists use more than 25,000 sticks of pastel chalk to create hundreds of life-sized murals. Proceeds from art gallery sales and a silent auction held during the free-to-the-public event will benefit Light Bringer Project's art and educational programs for underserved youth in the greater Pasadena and Los Angeles areas. Blick Art Materials will provide pastel chalk for the artists to use to create their murals at the festival as well as new, unpainted 12" x 12" canvases artists can use to create paintings for the art gallery and silent auction. A brand-new attraction this year includes a solar system mural to be created by scientists from Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

The 26th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival will be held Father's Day weekend, June 16-17, 2018, at The Paseo in Pasadena, Calif.

"It's amazingly gratifying to realize just how popular and important the Pasadena Chalk Festival has become, garnering the interest and support of so many thousands of visitors annually while generating much-needed funds to support the arts and cultural opportunities Light Bringer Project delivers to young people on an ongoing basis," says Thomas Coston, President, Light Bringer Project. "We'd like to thank The Paseo for hosting the event, Otter Pops for sponsoring the festival, and community partners like Blick Art Materials for providing chalk and canvases to show their support for the event and for Light Bringer Project's mission."

For over a quarter of a century, the Pasadena Chalk Festival has captured the hearts and minds of thousands of annual visitors making this event one of the most well-known and beloved events in the history of the city of Pasadena. The vision and originality of the artwork simultaneously created by hundreds of artists all dedicating their time and talents to this important event is both breathtaking and inspirational. This year, in addition to recurring favorites, the Pasadena Chalk Festival has added some new attractions including a space-themed mural and the Otter Pops Beach Bungalow provided by the event's sponsor.

An Out-Of-This-World Mural

One of this year's top Chalk Festival attractions promises to be a scientifically accurate solar system mural jointly created by astronomers, astrophysicists and space program scientists from JPL and Caltech in recognition of Pasadena's recent designation as the "city of art and science." This year, the entire city of Pasadena has embarked on a commitment to promote science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) activities that highlight the significant correlation between art and science and help the public discover the world of space exploration. Additionally, to share advances in space research, COSPAR, a conference of internationally renowned scientists, will convene in Pasadena this summer. Designed to appeal to young scientists and future space explorers, the JPL/Caltech mural is expected to be a conversation starter that piques young people's interest in both space and science.

The Otter Pops Beach Bungalow

Festival-goers are also invited to stop by the Otter Pops Beach Bungalow, a unique take on the popular "tiny house" phenomenon that will offer visitors a one-of-a-kind experience as they immerse themselves in all things Otter. The Beach Bungalow will feature an Otter Pops tasting bar where a "pop tender" will serve Chalk Festival attendees their choice of six zippy ice pop flavors. Fully equipped with a deck and beach chairs for lounging, flat screen TVs with custom content and entertainment, music, games and a host of fun activities, the Otter Pops Beach Bungalow will be the "coolest" stop at the festival, offering visitors the perfect place to grab a little R&R before heading back out to explore the festival's incredible lineup of chalk art.

Other Event Highlights

The Pasadena Chalk Festival takes place Father's Day weekend, June 16th and 17th, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Must-attend events during the festival include:

Children's Chalkland : Children can display their own creative talents making Father's Day cards while interacting with a balloon artist and face painter from noon to 5 p.m. on both days near El Cholo

: Children can display their own creative talents making Father's Day cards while interacting with a balloon artist and face painter from on both days near El Cholo Pasadena Police Classic Car Show : June 17 th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Green Street

: from on Green Street Animation Alley : Showcases chalk artists' signature work

: Showcases chalk artists' signature work Chalk of Fame : Features movie-themed chalk art near ArcLight Pasadena

: Features movie-themed chalk art near ArcLight Pasadena Artist Gallery : Offers affordable small painted canvases and other merchandise for sale

: Offers affordable small painted canvases and other merchandise for sale Silent Auction : Proceeds will benefit Light Bringer Project

: Proceeds will benefit Light Bringer Project Live Music & Entertainment : An array of performances and activities take place throughout the weekend

: An array of performances and activities take place throughout the weekend Artist Awards Ceremony: At the conclusion of the festival, participating artists and shopping center visitors select the most outstanding murals for a variety of awards including The Paseo People's Choice Award

About Light Bringer Project

Light Bringer Project is a nonprofit Pasadena-based arts organization founded in 1990 by residents who were exploring the historic contributions that artists, architects and craftsmen made to the local environment. Inspired by these achievements, its founders imagined ways to bring more of today's artists and their creative resources into the mainstream of community life. Today, the organization is widely known for delivering arts and educational programs to underserved youth in the greater Pasadena and Los Angeles areas. To learn more, visit Light Bringer Project's website at www.lightbringerproject.org and follow it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Otter Pops and The Jel Sert Company

Acquired by The Jel Sert Company in 1996, the Otter Pops brand continues to hold its place as the number one ice pop on the West Coast. The Jel Sert Company is a family owned business that's been at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry since 1926. For nearly a century, generations of families have enjoyed Jel Sert's products, which include dessert mixes, drink mixes, ready to drink beverages and freezer bars. The Jel Sert Company's products are exclusively made in West Chicago, Illinois, with over 1,000 employees sharing the company's passion for creating high quality, high value products. For more information, visit www.jelsert.com.

About The Paseo

The Paseo, formerly known as Paseo Colorado, is an upscale, 445,000-square-foot mixed-use outdoor lifestyle project in Pasadena, California, covering three city blocks with office space, shops, restaurants, a high-end movie theater, and 400 loft-style condominiums (called Terrace Apartment Homes) above. Discover The Paseo, a one-stop destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment located in the heart of historic downtown Pasadena, California. Shop at a beautiful outdoor lifestyle center featuring West Elm, Arclight Cinemas, Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and DSW, and dine at restaurants including El Cholo Café, Yard House, Island's Fine Burgers & Drinks, P.F. Chang's China Bistro and more. Traditional shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Hours at restaurants and select specialty shops may vary. Visit www.thepaseopasadena.com for more information and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

THE PASEO MEDIA CONTACTS:

Deborah Blackford / blkfrd@earthlink.net / 714-280-8765

Karen Franse / karenfranse@gmail.com / 386-649-1887

Carmen Herlihy / cherlihypr@gmail.com / 646-770-2623

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-26th-annual-pasadena-chalk-festival-presented-by-otter-pops-to-be-held-at-the-paseo-fathers-day-weekend-300655241.html

SOURCE The Paseo

Related Links

http://www.thepaseopasadena.com

