The 26th China Beijing International High-Tech Expo Launches

BEIJING, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th China Beijing International High-Tech Expo (CHITEC) will be held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing from July 13 to 16. The activities of the expo mainly include exhibitions, trade and investment promotion activities, and online displays and connection. Concurrently, the Beijing International Fair for Investment and Trade 2024 will also take place at the same venue."

The 26th CHITEC will last for 4 days, covering a total area of about 22,000 square meters. There will be 6 special exhibition areas, including information technology, intelligent manufacturing, medicine and health, green and carbon neutrality, digital economy, and regional innovation and development. Over 300 domestic and foreign exhibitors and institutions will participate in the event.

There will be a total of 6 trade and investment promotion activities, including: Promotion and Product Launch for Future Industries, China-Southeast Asia Internationalization Exchange, Beijing Investment Promotion and Exchanges for Medical, Health and New-energy Sectors, 2024 Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction Technology and Energy Equipment Renewal Project Promotion Conference, Promotion for Technological Achievements and Investment Cooperation Projects, and 2024 Beijing-Changzhi Characteristic Industrial Chain Investment Promotion Conference.

In addition, the official website of the CHITEC will simultaneously launch an online exhibition platform to digitally present the technological achievements and latest products of participating enterprises and institutions. It will also introduce an "online consultation system" for the first time to create an everlasting expo.

SOURCE CHITEC