The 26th China Hi-Tech Fair Came to A Successful Close with Intended Transaction Amount Exceeding CNY120 Billion

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF 2024), recognized as the most influential technology show in China, has concluded successfully on November 16 with 869 contracts signed on site and a record high of intended transaction volume surpassing CNY120 billion (US$16.6 Billion), consolidating its role as an influential stage for global innovations.

The event hosted around 5,000 high-tech enterprises and international organizations from over 100 countries and regions. Among them, there were more than 180+ Fortune 500 companies and central state-owned enterprises, 1,000+ listed companies, and 2,000+ gazelle and unicorn companies. The total turnout reached to 400,000 according to a rough estimate.

This year, CHTF 2024 featured 17 top fast-growing sectors and 22 professional exhibitions under the theme "Technology Leads Development, Industry Integrates Fusion". More than 160 activities referring to forums, conferences, business matchmaking events, roadshows, new product launches and on-site signing ceremonies were held concurrently. About 4,300 new products and technologies were released to win a head start.

A Convergence Point for Innovations

At CHTF 2024, many tech giants spotlighted their ace in the hole and brought a wonderful "technology feast" to their huge crowds of visitors. BYD, NIO, Chery, Huawei, and Jiangling spotlighted a batch of new energy vehicles which representing their recent remarkable achievements. The extraordinary performance of dexterous hands and the related latest technologies showcased at the event will definitely speed up the rapid application of humanoid robot in diverse scenarios.

Elevated Networking Experience: Matchmaking Event

CHTF 2024 hosted global buyer-supplier matchmaking events where participants explore partnership opportunities. Over 1,000 procurement groups and more than 3,000 investment and financing institutions with huge funds were gathered to establish partnership with promising companies.

In addition to the domestic big buyers such as China Mobile, Tencent, ByteDance, BYD and Xiaomi, CHTF 2024 also attracted international buyers around the world. The governments of Singapore, Brazil, Iran and Russia has sent delegations led by officials to attend this event with specific procurement intentions besides numerous civil buyers from different countries.

Insights from Industry Leaders

CHTF 2024 hosted 160 concurrent events including major breakthrough release, academician forum, low-altitude Economy Summit, digital intelligence forum, industry-education integration forum, etc., to explore transformative technologies which navigate the future.

After 26 years of efforts, China Hi-Tech Fair has become the bellwether of China's tech industry. Looking forward, sparking technological evolution and amplifying international cooperation will always be seen as paramount in CHTF's endeavours to help address global challenges and shape a brighter, more technologically advanced world.

