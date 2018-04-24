The 26th China (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handicrafts, Watches & Houseware Fair opens today

According to the article on the National Development and Reform Commission website, Chinese real economy developed quite well this year, and consumer confidence has reached record levels since 1993. The report shows that consumer confidence indices in the US & EU have been improved as well. All of these developments are conducive to the prospects of the gifts and home industry.

Set new Hall 3: Mobile Electronics

Mobile electronics and wearable devices play an important role in gift industry recently. In keeping with this trend, there is a brand new hall 3, Mobile Electronics, satisfying the increasing demand of intelligent products. Moreover, 80% of the exhibitors can undertake OEM, ODM or customized orders.

Debut of Creative & Licensed Gifts Zone

Creative & licensed gifts are prevailing in the giftware industry recently. Giftware manufacturers unleash its market potential and instill creative & innovative features into products. This zone gathers over 10 brilliant companies with many of their delicate products to make an impression on buyers.

Perfect trading platform

Hundreds of Business Match-making Meetings are held during these 4 days. The platform pairs visitors with specific buying requirements with the right vendors, while enabling exhibitors to get more business opportunities.

Opening hours for the show are:

Apr. 25-27 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Apr. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

About Reed Huabo

Reed Huabo – the most influential exhibition company in China – is a member company of Reed Exhibition, the world's leading event organizer, based in the UK. It committed to leading the industry development and continuously creating values for customers from all over the world.

