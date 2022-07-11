The 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards Set For Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) 27th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards honoring Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos will return to the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates and ADG Awards Chair Michael Allen Glover.

The 2022-23 ADG Awards timeline is:

Submissions Open for Television & Feature Film online Monday, September 19, 2022

Submissions for Television Close Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 Submissions for Feature Films Close Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 Online Voting for Television & Feature Film Nominations Begins Monday, Dec. 12 , 2022

, 2022 Online Voting for All Nominations Ends Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 ( 5PM PT )

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 ( ) Nominations Announced Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 Final Online Voting Begins Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 Final Online Voting Ends Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 ( 5PM PT )

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 ( ) Winners Announced at 27th Annual ADG Awards Saturday, Feb. 18 , 2023 *** Dates subject to change

To be eligible, a Feature Film, Television Program, Commercial or Music Video that is made in the U.S. or Canada must be produced under an IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions. Submission forms will be accessible in the fall at www.awards.adg.org.

Honorees for Lifetime Achievement, Hall of Fame and Cinematic Imagery Awards will be announced at a later date. Further inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to Debbie Patton, ADG Awards & Events Director, at 818.762.9995, Email: [email protected]

About the Art Directors Guild:

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 3,000 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Cheri Warner · Weissman/Markovitz Communications

818.760.8995 · [email protected]

ADG AWARDS & EVENTS DIRECTOR

Debbie Patton · ADG

818.762.9995 · [email protected]

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Dan Evans · IngleDodd Media

310.207-4410 x 229 · [email protected]

SOURCE Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800)