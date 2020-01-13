The 28th Annual New York Edition of the Outsider Art Fair Takes Place January 16-19, 2020

The Hummingbird Paints Fragrant Songs: Sara Flores and Celia Vasquez Yui , an exhibition cocurated by Brett Littman (Director of the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum in Long Island City, New York ), and The Shipibo Conibo Center in West Harlem, New York .

Special Projects:

A special project wall of 500 "bogus cinderella" postage stamps is curated by Laura Steward (Curator of Public Art at the University of Chicago ).

OAF Talks:

Bill Arning (curator and contemporary art advisor), moderates Just Don't Call It Practice! Participants include Marilyn Minter (artist), Lonnie Holley (artist), and Laura Hoptman (Executive Director, The Drawing Center).

Ace Hotel New York:

A site-specific installation by artist and poet Frederick Weston titled Frederick Weston : Blue Bedroom Blues is curated by Gordon Robichaux, NY.

Accessibility:

Wide Open Arts is dedicated to providing access to everyone. Contact info@outsiderartfair.com.

Metropolitan Pavilion:

125 West 18th Street (between 6th and 7th Avenues) New York, NY 10011

January 16th

VIP Early Access Preview: 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Vernissage: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Open to the Public:

January 17th: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

January 18th: 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

January 19th: 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

