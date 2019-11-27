The 2nd Annual 'Holiday Spectacular in the Park'

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday tradition continues with the Wilton Manors Business Association's (WMBA) 'Holiday Spectacular in the Park' on December 9th at 7pm. This 2nd annual event will herald in the holiday season with a concert under the stars in the Wilton Manors' Richardson Park.

The event will feature Yoli Mayor (America's Got Talent), Broadway's Heather Lundstedt, International Tenor Jonathan Hawkins along with The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, Jennifer McClain, Tommy Paduano and Eytan Deray. The Wilton Manors Elementary School Choir, 'Santa's Singers' will also perform at the start of the evening. Proceeds will benefit the Wilton Manors Elementary School.

"This is the perfect opportunity for the whole community to come together and share in the spirit of love, giving and caring that our one-of-a-kind island city, Wilton Manors, is known for," said Tim Moffitt, president of the Wilton Manors Business Association. "It will be a beautiful early evening event for the whole family to enjoy top quality entertainment in one of our beautiful parks.

There will be a VIP Reception from 5:30-7pm with an open bar sponsored by Absolut, and food sponsored by Wilton Manors' own, The Tropics Grille. The VIP Reception will feature special performances as well.

VIP Table Seating/Sponsorships are available, as well as VIP Guaranteed Seating. General Admission is encouraged to bring their own chairs and/or blankets and enjoy seating in the park.

Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.wmba.biz a we encourage local businesses who may be interested in helping to sponsor this charity event to contact Tim Moffitt at tmoffitt@flashbanc.com .

