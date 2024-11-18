The £30 Million "Charles Huang Advanced Technology & Innovation Centre (CHATIC)" to be Completed by 2026

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Huang Foundation (CHF) is proud to announce that, with its support, the University of Strathclyde's former Student Union building on John Street in Glasgow will be transformed into a digital, entrepreneurial and social engagement hub. The building will be named the Charles Huang Advanced Technology & Innovation Centre (CHATIC) in recognition of the £30 million contribution to the project by CHF, Dr. Charles Huang's philanthropic foundation, which was part of a larger £50 million donation to Strathclyde in 2021, the University's largest-ever philanthropic gift. The project is now started and to be completed by 2026.

Dr. Huang's philanthropic vision for the University, his Alma Mater, is that: the donation programs should help Strathclyde become a top business-oriented University through investments both in people and infrastructure, in campus and community, in present capacity and future sustainability.

The start of CHATIC program signifies that the final major piece of Dr. Huang's grand vision is taking shape and would bring profound comprehensive impact on the university and beyond. The three other key donation programs supported by CHF are already in place: the creation of the Stephen Young Institute for International Business, two professorial chairs in the Institute and the establishment of The Stephen Young Entrepreneurship Awards and The Stephen Young Global Leaders Scholarship Program (, in memory of the University's former marketing department head Professor Stephen Young, Dr. Huang's supervisor and mentor during his PhD studies.

Situated in the heart of Glasgow City Innovation District, the 10-storey 5,535 m2 CHATIC will provide additional research facilities for advancing Health Technologies, 5G Communications, Industrial AI, FinTech, Quantum Technologies and Space research, alongside housing an Innovation & Entrepreneurship Hub and a Social Innovation Hub. CHATIC will enable Strathclyde to expand and accelerate its proven model of place-based ecosystem development by co-locating industry and academia and enhancing a vibrant collaborative environment where researchers, start-ups, innovation intensive companies, SMEs and commercial partners can learn, innovate and grow together.

Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal & Vice-Chancellor of Strathclyde, said: "We are hugely grateful to Charles for his very generous contribution to this project and are delighted to recognize this through the naming of the new building. Strathclyde is the only academic institution founded during the Scottish Enlightenment in 1796, making us the 8th oldest university in the UK. Dr. Huang's tremendous act of philanthropy is a significant part of this history. To see one of our own students return to support future Strathclyders in this extraordinary way is a testament to our founding principle as a place of useful learning. I am delighted to be entering our Diamond Jubilee Year with Charles' major philanthropic investment in our students, innovation and entrepreneurship."

Lina Tullberg, CEO of the Charles Huang Foundation, said: "We are happy to see that programs are developing in line with Dr. Huang's vision. The CHATIC is the final piece of the donation programs by CHF. However, it would not be the end, but the new beginning of the strong and productive partnership between CHF and Dr. Huang's Alma Mater. Better things are on the way!"

About Dr. Charles Huang and Charles Huang Foundation:

Dr. Huang is the founder and chairman of Pasaca Capital Inc., a California-based investment company with various global portfolio companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, TMT, industrials & automation, and entertainment. Prior to forming Pasaca Capital, Dr. Huang had an exceptional career in investment banking with James Capel (now HSBC Securities) in Hong Kong and Crédit Lyonnaise Securities Asia (CLSA) and BNP Paribas, as well as in the automotive sector.

Dr. Huang is also a global philanthropist. He founded and chairs the charitable Charles Huang Foundation with focuses on education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship development. His Foundation donated GBP50 million to the University of Strathclyde in Sept 2021 and US$40 million to Wuhan University in December 2021, $7.0 million to San Francisco's Chinese Hospital in June 2022 and $7.5 million to the USC Arcadia Hospital in Los Angeles in July 2022. In addition, Dr. Huang established the Charles Huang Foundation Research Fund at the University of California, Los Angeles.

In early November 2024, Dr. Charles Huang was recognized in "2024 Forbes China 100 Most Influential Chinese". In November 2022, Dr. Huang was granted the "Champion of Free Enterprise" Award in the UK by the Academy of Strategic Management. During 2022 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (May), Dr. Huang was recognized as one of the distinguished AAPI leaders and received the honor of "Excellence in Business" by California AAPI Legislative Caucus. In November 2021, Dr. Huang was named "Philanthropreneur of the Year" by the California State Assembly. Pasaca Capital was also named "Business of the Year" for its extraordinary contributions to the State of California and the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.charleshuangfoundation.org/

