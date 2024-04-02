The 300 Group and Synergy Financial Announce Strategic Partnership

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 300 Group (https://www.the300group.net), a leader in relationship-based consultative business insurance, and Synergy Financial Partners, a comprehensive financial services company specializing in helping their clients develop a deep understanding of how money really works, have announced a strategic partnership enabling 300 Group clientele to take advantage of the significant resources and services that Synergy Financial provides.

"This partnership between the 300 Group and Synergy Financial is further cements our commitment to fight for our clients above profits, commissions, and incentives and keeps the emphasis of our service where it belongs - on delivering the very best service suite to our client!" said Quinten Lovejoy, Founder of The 300 Group. Jeff Huggins, CEO of Synergy Financial Partners agreed, stating that "The dedicated team at The 300 Group really do go above and beyond to secure the very best for the companies and individuals that they represent, and it's nothing short of a privilege to be stepping into this relationship with them. Their brand is synonymous with the word "trust", and it's an honor to be in alignment with them."

Services and benefits begin immediately for The 300 Group clientele.

About The 300 Group

The 300 Group is a national insurance firm focused on the suite of coverages suited for medium and small sized companies to protect assets and gain competitive advantages in their respective industries. With over a century of experience working with businesses, The 300 Group is uniquely positioned as a partner in their clients' growth and ongoing daily operations. The 300 Group serves customers across the United States and has offices in Kansas City, Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri, and Orlando, FL. It has been recognized as a Top-10 commercial insurance partner among top insurance carriers and offers a suite of insurance services ranging from liability protection to consulting and risk management services.

About Synergy Financial Partners

Synergy Financial Partners (https://www.synergyfinancial.com) is an independent financial services company dedicated to changing the way Americans plan for the future. By offering innovative concepts and products for its customers as well as an entrepreneurial driven opportunity for its associates, SFP is an emerging leader in the financial services industry.

