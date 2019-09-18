"The 300 Leaders that will Redefine the Future of Enterprise"- The Fast Company "Impact Council" Appoints Mark Donohue

Impact Council members include: Paypal CEO Daniel Schulman, filmmaker and activist Abigail Disney, Founding Partner of TPG Jim Coulter, actress Michelle Pfeiffer, and Chief Technology Officer of HP Labs Shane Wall. The Council will next meet at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, in New York, November 4-8, 2019.

"Since its inception in 1995, Fast Company has been a prescient chronicler of business, covering the intersection of business and design, social impact, creativity, innovation, and technology in meaningful ways," says Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. "The insights gleaned from the Impact Council will help ensure that Fast Company's future is as vital and agenda-setting as its first 25 years were."

Given LifeGuides timely and singular approach, plus Donohue's 30-years as a visionary pioneer in "Impact" enterprises, "conscious capitalism" and "triple bottom line" economics, his voice on the Council promises to provide significant value to the group.

The Council is composed of leading innovators, so LifeGuides' Mission of "Growing a Platform for Caring People to do Extraordinary Good" appealed to the selection committee. Furthermore, LifeGuides has the goal of reducing struggle or suffering for 1 billion people within 15 years, as its business model also creates "Jobs of the Future," which cannot be replaced by AI or autonomous systems.

As Donohue stated: "Life Challenges are inevitable. At times, everyone needs experienced and personalized guidance. LifeGuides pairs people, who are going through a specific Life Challenge, with a Guide who has successfully navigated the same Life Challenge. Like Match.com pairs people for love, and Doctor On Demand finds doctors for patients, LifeGuides matches a trained Guide with a client to reduce struggle related to a specific Life Challenge. Companies buy The LifeGuides Network™ to affordably address the "silent suffering in their employee families, as our services increase retention and recruiting, reduce presenteeism loss, increase vitality, and enhance a Culture of Caring."

Donohue continued in his comments: "Life Experience is arguably the most valuable asset on the planet, yet we vastly underutilize it to achieve society's full potential. Technology cannot replace our fundamental and eternal need for human-to-human sharing of knowledge, empathy and connection, so LifeGuides creates well-matched and timely human connections in life's most challenging moments, which are supported by LifeGuides cutting-edge intelligent platform. The matching allows our Guides to do purposeful, healing and important work, as their Clients are supported deeply, without requiring an employee to be in crisis, be diagnosed or have any stigma."

Einstein once said: "It is appallingly obvious that our technology has exceeded our humanity." Donohue reflected Einstein's wisdom by stating: "In today's era, we believe that technology can radically accelerate global empathy, foster profound human connections, and enhance the best of humanity. The future is better than many people envision."

ABOUT MARK DONOHUE

A leading pioneer, Mark has specialized in "impact" enterprises, "conscious capitalism" and "triple bottom line" economics for 30 years, and is passionate about bringing regenerative, healing and sustainable models to much-greater scale.

In January of 2019, LifeGuides, PBC, where Mark is Founder/CEO, received the Grand Prize in the prestigious "Abundance Impact Challenge" from Dr. Peter Diamandis, Singularity University and the Abundance 360 leadership network.

In April 2019, Mark was appointed to Fast Company's Impact Council, which is "300 leaders that will redefine the future of enterprise."

In January of 2011, Mr. Donohue was honored as one of the "Top 100 American Thought Leaders in Trustworthy Business Behavior," by the organization Trust Across America.

He was Entrepreneur-in-Residence for over five years, and subsequently Senior Fellow in Social Innovation for three years, at Babson College, which is consistently #1-rated in the world for Entrepreneurship education.

In the non-profit realm, he has served on Boards including: Babson College, the Social Venture Circle, The Temple of Understanding (USA's oldest interfaith education organization), and as Treasurer of the Foundation for Conscious Evolution.

ABOUT LIFEGUIDES

LifeGuides helps companies with its network of trained and experienced Guides, to support employee families through an array of Life Challenges.

Life Challenges are Inevitable. LifeGuides pairs people, who are going through a specific Life Challenge, with a Guide who has successfully navigated the same Life Challenge. As Match pairs people for love, and Doctor On Demand finds doctors for patients, we match a Guide to each employee's specific Life Challenge. Furthermore, our Well-Being Concierges™ and Intelligence Assistance™ software custom match resources for each participant. Services require no crisis, no diagnosis and no stigma. The LifeGuides Network™ is long term human support, combining active listening, empathy and shared Life Experiences in a most relatable and effective manner.

Outcomes for an enterprise can include :

* Reduced Presenteeism Loss

* Reduced Absenteeism

* Improved Focus, Well-Being & Creativity

* Achieving Better Retention & Recruitment

* Reduced Health Insurance Claims

* Enhancing your Culture of Caring

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the world's leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world changing ideas, creativity, and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change, and shape the future of business.

