The 30A Beach Trolley Company Introduces Service to Scenic Highway 30A

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30A Trolley Company today announced, at the Seaside Institutes' 2020 Transportation Summit and EXPO in Seaside Florida, the introduction of a vintage trolley bus service on Scenic Highway 30A in Walton County.

The trolley service will commence operations on March 1, providing scenic tours and transportation between Gulf Place and Inlet Beach, connecting beachgoers to the 12 beach communities and over 250 merchants and restaurants comprising the 30A marketplace.

Utilizing four fun, open-air vintage trolley buses, each named after a local fish and branded "The Beach Trolley," the service will operate continuously between the hours of 10 a.m.-10 p.m. from March 1 to Oct. 31. The 30A Trolley Company will be a hop-on/hop-off service, arriving and departing every 20 minutes, with planned trolley stops in Gulf Place, Blue Mountain Beach, Grayton Beach, WaterColor®, Seaside®, Seagrove Beach, WaterSound®, The Hub®, Alys Beach®, Seacrest Beach, Rosemary Beach® and Inlet Beach.

Besides providing a fun educational one-and-a-half-hour scenic tour for 30A visitors, the trolleys will help alleviate the overcrowding at public beach parking areas by serving the nine regional public beach accesses along the route. The trolley will also reduce car and golf cart traffic by an estimated 500 vehicles a day, providing a viable alternative to drinking and driving while enjoying the area's local restaurants and nightspots.

Bob Dickhaus, founder of The 30A Trolley Company, said, "We expect the beach trolley to provide a viable alternative to guests having to drive once they get to 30A, reducing traffic and contributing to a safer environment."

Randy Carroll, member of the 30A Alliance Advisory Board and President of the WaterColor Homeowners Association, stated, "The trolley service is an important first step in proactively addressing transportation issues surrounding the housing growth in South Walton and a welcome addition to our community."

About The 30A Trolley Company

The 30A Trolley Company, LLC is a private company, founded in 2020 and located in Grayton Beach, Florida.

The 30A Trolley Company, LLC is currently hiring tour operator drivers. For more information, please email Gary Gibson at ggibson@30a-tours.com. Applicants need to hold a valid CDL with a passenger designation.

More information and ticket sales can be found at www.30a-tours.com, emailing tickets@30a-tours.com or following us on Instagram @thebeachtrolley.

