The 30th Annual Oilympics Competition Comes to Lexington, Kentucky, June 11

The competition highlights the best in the automotive preventive maintenance industry, competing to perform the quickest perfect oil change

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced the 30th annual international Oilympics competition will be held in Lexington, Kentucky, on June 11. This nod to the world Olympic games includes 39 regional Valvoline Inc. teams across the U.S. and Canada competing to determine which will execute a perfect service experience.

"We are excited to host the best of the best in Valvoline's hometown of Lexington, Kentucky," said Valvoline Inc., President and CEO Lori Flees. "Starting from a field of nearly 10,000 service center technicians, the 117 technicians who compete at Oilympics are some of the fastest and most skilled across Valvoline's network."

The tradition began in 1994 with Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM stores and has grown into an international competition to include Valvoline Inc.'s 1,900-plus company-owned and franchised service centers in North America under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change retail service brands.

Those competing in Oilympics will complete Valvoline Inc.'s proprietary multi-step service process called SuperPro™. The process begins the moment a customer is greeted at the service center and ends when the service center employee waves goodbye when the service is complete.

Teams compete locally to determine a regional winner that will represent their market or franchise system. Those qualifying advance to the international competition where judges from across the organization observe, time, and score each team.

While speed is a factor just like in the Olympics, quality of the service delivery is what ultimately determines which teams take gold, silver, and bronze spots on the podium. The U.S. and Canadian gold-winning teams win the title, a trophy and an award from the company. There are also honors for most valuable player and best overall service experience.

