The 30th Biohacking Health and Wellness Biomed EXPO returning to Los Angeles on March 24-26, 2023, latest Stem Cell, Brain enhancement Technologies Expo/ Conference with world's leading experts in health, longevity, science, consciousness & Space

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomed Expo ushers in new earth frequencies of biohacking and Trans-Humanism at Sonesta Los Angeles LAX Hotel, on March 24-26. The conference brings together a highly coveted group of physicians to defy the preconceived limits of the human body. With workshops and many exhibitors, this healing fest has curated the leading minds behind the latest leaps in healing modalities from scalar energy to functional homeopathy and Quantum Healing.

Attendees will receive codes on healthcare from a future timeline in which doctors harness Gaia's source codes to help patients of conditions from cancer to Alzheimer's to lupus with non-invasive modalities.

Come in person or stream live this amazing 3 day Expo/ Conference in Health & Wellness. Tweet this

This year's programming will be the largest quantum leap to the future yet: medical researchers, doctors, and disclosure groups, EX- Military Intelligence, California DEPT of Health Whistleblower, and the New Humanity Movement leaders will speak candidly on classified topics including: Tesla's discoveries, Space Science, ET Disclosure, Origin of Man - converging the disciplines of metaphysics and medicine to enhance human cognitive functions, extend lifespan, and expand extrasensory perceptions like clairvoyance.

Keynote speakers:

Dr. Barry Morguelan, M.D., the only western Grand Master of a 5,000-year-old Chinese Source Energy discipline and Founder of Upgrade Labs

Dr. Todd Ovokaitys, M.D. Pioneering Qi-laser resonance technology inventor

Dr. Michael Grossman, M.D. Stem Cell researcher

Dr. Patrick Porter, CEO of BrainTap, Brain Advancement Technologies

Dr. Beverly Rubik, International Biophysicist & EMF Researcher

more amazing speakers:

Dr. Robert Young, The Worldwide Renowned Microbiologist and Virologist.

Dr. Scott Werner, Dr. Jeffrey Benton, Dr. Doug Lehrer, Dr. Vanessa Pavey, Dr. Rollin McCraty, SIR Kaya Redford, Brooks Agnew, Michael Cremo, Dr. Lori Smiskol, Saeed David Farman, Ryan Veli, Ismael Perez, Perry Kamel, Debbie Hawkins, Nichola Burnett, Shehnaz Soni, Veronica Bucheli, Michael Schratt, Azucena Avila, Eric Dadmehr, Robert Potter, Alan Bedian, Michelle Jewsbury, Amelia Brummel, Phillip Wilson, Sandra Biskind, Geraldine Orozco & Julia Galasso.

Registration for this three-day extravaganza of meet-and-greet banquet dinners with daily Functional wellness panels and over 100 lectures, workshops on biohacking is now open

