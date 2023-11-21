The 30th China International Advertising Festival Opened in Xiamen

China Advertising Association

21 Nov, 2023, 02:47 ET

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30th China International Advertising Festival (CIAF 2023), organized by the China Advertising Association and supported by the Xiamen Municipal People's Government, officially commences in Xiamen from November 16 to 19. Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the China Advertising Association (CAA), leaders from relevant government departments, scholars from academia, and industry representatives gathered to reflect on the past and usher in new developments.

This year's festival not only marks the 30th edition of the CIAF but also celebrates the 40th anniversary of the shared journey between the CAA and the advertising industry. Therefore, the organizing committee has created an advertising festival of greater scale, richer content, more exciting activities, and a more intense festive atmosphere.

The festival includes:

  • 12 major events such as the Great Wall Awards, the Public Service Advertisement Grand Prix and the Academy Awards ceremonies;
  • over 20 diverse forums including the main forum, Content Commerce Conference, National Brand Industry Ecosystem Conference, Music Marketing Summit, and Brand Internationalization Forum;
  • nine professional exhibitions like the 2023 World Outstanding Advertising Works Exhibition, Media and Enterprise Exhibition, Innovative Joint Exhibition of Domestic Products, and New Advertising Exhibition;
  • seven marketing resource promotion events including the 2024 TOP Media Resource Tasting.

The CIAF 2023 features over 40 special events, with more than a thousand enterprises participating in exhibitions and conferences, and nearly 20,000 registered attendees.

The event revolves around current hot topics such as live e-commerce, metaverse marketing, and AIGC marketing. It features forums, marketing resource promotion meetings, and professional exhibitions. These activities aim to maximize the event's role as an efficient communication platform for the industry, propelling the advertising sector towards a new journey of high-quality development.

China Advertising Association

Established in 1983, the China Advertising Association (CAA) is a national industry organization representing China's robust advertising and media sector, including advertisers, advertising operators, publishers and endorsers. The CAA is a full-coverage association and comprises over 3,000 members in the advertising industry in China.

