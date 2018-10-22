The 31st Annual Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival Spotlights World-Class Documentaries for Weekend Long Celebration, November 9-11, 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to supporting women filmmakers and promoting film as art and education, the Rocky Mountain Women's Film Institute kicks off their 31st annual Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival in celebration at the Opening Night Gala. Films will be screened throughout the weekend on the Colorado College Campus at the Fine Arts Center, Armstrong Hall, and Cornerstone Art Center.

This year continues that tradition by honoring films and filmmakers that celebrate the drive, spirit and diversity of women. To view the full 2018-film schedule please visit:

https://rmwfilminstitute.org/festival/schedule.

This year's festival will showcase multiple films that have a local connection to Colorado Springs including:

TRANSMILITARY Directors Gabe Silverman & Fiona Dawson

Around 15,500 transgender people serve in the U.S. military, where they must conceal their gender identity because military policies ban their service. TRANSMILITARY chronicles the lives of four individuals defending their country's freedom while fighting for their own.

BURNING ANGEL DUST Director Jackie J. Stone (She grew up in Colorado Springs)

Caught between her personal desires and the culture of her adoptive homeland, Mimi must decide to have her eldest daughter undergo a traditional rite of passage or allow her children to fully embrace American life.

LAST DANCE AT JOHNSON'S BARN Director Clay Haskell & Producer Dylan Nelson (Colorado College Professors)

Since 1952, generations have attended dances at Johnson's Barn. An icon on the prairie - but when the farm's owner falls ill, he and his family face a heartbreaking decision.

The festival will also feature films that reflect on the current political and social climate including:

THIS IS HOME: A REFUGEE STORY Director Alexandra Shiva

A tight knit community of Syrian immigrants are resettled in Baltimore just as President Trump issues his travel ban.

WEED THE PEOPLE Director Abby Epstein

Through the emotional stories of children fighting cancer, WEED THE PEOPLE educates mainstream audiences about medical cannabis as a human rights issue.

LESSONS FROM A SCHOOL SHOOTING: NOTES FROM DUNBLANE Director Kim A. Snyder

Following the Sandy Hook Massacre, a priest from Scotland reaches out to offer support 16 years after a school shooting in his own town. The men bond over personal trauma and responsibilities.

About The Rocky Mountain Women's Film Institute

The Rocky Mountain Women's Film Institute's mission is to inspire community and elevate the voices of women through film. We are committed to supporting women filmmakers, as well as promoting film as art and education. The Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival is the longest continuous-running women's film festival in North America. Celebrating the drive, spirit and diversity of women through a showcase of documentary, feature, short and animated films each year. To learn more visit https://rmwfilminstitute.org/

