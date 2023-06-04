The 31st PT EXPO China Opens in Beijing

PT Expo China

04 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

BEIJING, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st PT EXPO China, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and organized by China Postal and Telecommunications Appliances Co., Ltd., opens at the National Convention Center, Beijing, on June 4, 2023.

Organized under the theme "Accessible ICT Infrastructure and Promising Digital Intelligence," the Expo consists of three sections, including exhibition, forum, and events. In terms of scope, the Expo brings together about 400 exhibitors spread throughout the 40,000 square meters of the China National Convention Center.

The Expo is organized for innovation-driven domestic and international representative enterprises, focusing on digital infrastructure, digital technology, digital applications, digital terminals, and digital governance in areas extending to industrial manufacturing, healthcare, education, energy, transportation, agriculture, finance, cultural tourism, and many other sectors. The enterprises will showcase the crucial role of the information and communications industry in empowering the real economy and promoting the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries with rich cases and scenarios. In addition, the Expo will feature an exhibition of achievements realized in 5G development, showcasing the results of China's 5G industry eco-building efforts over the past four years of 5G licensing. There will also be special section exhibits on information accessibility, 5G security, sky-earth integrated emergency communication, novel information technology, digital healthcare, and the dual-carbon target that will underscore the crucial role played by the whole industry in promoting high-quality economic and social development.

The ICT China High-Level Forum, which will be held concurrently with the Expo, shall focus on the major action plans and important work of the ICT industry during the 14th Five-Year Plan. The forum includes nearly 50 thematic and dedicated forums focusing on 5G, gigabit optical networks, artificial intelligence, industrial internet, quantum computing, network security, digital healthcare, and emergency communications. The themes bring together many industry representatives, renowned experts, and scholars to extensively discuss and promote industry-wide exchanges and mutual understanding vital for win-win development.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PT Expo China

