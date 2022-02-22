The 32nd Annual Peabody Concert: Celebrating Student Musicians of the African Diaspora

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbia (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, announces the 32nd annual Peabody Concert. Scheduled for Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm EST, this free online concert continues the decades-long tradition of celebrating student musicians of the Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University.

The Peabody Institute students will represent their ancestries from across the African Diaspora, performing uniquely and traditionally composed pieces that align with this year's theme: In Living Color: Deconstructing Duality. This student-selected theme will hold the audience to reflect on the lived dualities Black people experience every day. Students also will use their performances to explore radicalism, celebration, and community.

Since starting this event over 30 years ago, The Columbia (MD) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated has donated more than $75,000 to support the Student Emergency Fund at the Peabody Institute and awards a stipend to each student participating in the event. This year, attendees can expect to be awed by the talent of ten student musicians, as they each share their gifts through voice and instrumental performances.

Khandeya Sheppard, Manager of Community Partnerships, Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University, noted the significance of this unique partnership event saying, "We are grateful that The Columbia (MD) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated has been one of our long-standing community partners committed to the artistic and professional development of our Peabody students. Having dedicated platforms for our artists to showcase their talent is especially important given the recent impact the pandemic has had on the arts industry. The students and staff have been excited to create this year's innovative virtual experience."

Dr. Lisa Cooper-Lucas, president of The Columbia (MD) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, reflected on the beauty of the event, saying, "Attendees to previous Peabody Concerts can expect the same level of musical mastery with the student performances this year. And for newcomers, this is a don't-want-to-miss event because it will be a celebration—a celebration of diversity, of Black history, and just really beautiful music."

Go to columbiamdlinks.org to join us live on Sunday for this free online event, and to learn more about the community efforts of The Columbia (MD) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated.

About The Links, Incorporated

The Links, Incorporated , founded in 1946, is one of the oldest and largest global volunteer service organizations of women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry. The Links, Incorporated has a membership of over 12,000 professional women of color serving in 270 chapters in 42 states, the District of Columbia and the Bahamas.

The Columbia (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated Chartered in June 1975, The Columbia (MD) Chapter of the Links Incorporated has been a pillar of the Howard County community. For over 47 years, the organization has sponsored numerous events and programs that span the arts, education, youth development, physical and mental health, as well as national and international outreach.

The Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University comprises both the degree-granting Peabody Conservatory and the community-facing Peabody Preparatory, empowering musicians and dancers from diverse backgrounds to create and perform at the highest level. Building on its rich history as America's first conservatory, Peabody extends the power of the performing arts and robust artistic training throughout the greater Baltimore community and around the world.

Sharon Pinder: 443-463-7575 [email protected]

Gretta Garner: 410-980-4706 [email protected]

Tiffany Lundquist: 410-299-4491 [email protected]

SOURCE The Columbia (MD) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated