The 32nd Annual Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival Spotlights World-Class Film with a Weekend Long Celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to supporting women filmmakers and promoting film as art and education, Rocky Mountain Women's Film kicks off their 32nd annual Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival on November 15th. The weekend-long festival begins in celebration at the Opening Night Gala and special film screening. Films will be screened throughout the weekend of November 15-17 on the Colorado College Campus.

Over the course of three days, the Festival showcases documentary, narrative, shorts, and animated films that are thought-provoking, enriching, and encourage both global awareness and personal growth. This year continues that tradition by honoring films and filmmakers that celebrate the drive, spirit, and diversity of women. To view the full 2019 film schedule please visit: https://rmwfilm.org/festival/schedule .

This year's festival will showcase multiple films that have a local connection:

UNSETTLED: SEEKING REFUGE IN AMERICA

Directed by Tom Shepard

UNSETTLED follows the untold stories of LGBT refugees and asylum seekers as they flee their homes and begin new lives in the U.S.

ART FOR THE PEOPLE: ERIC BRANSBY, AMERICAN MURAL ARTIST

Directed by Nancy Bentley and John Atkinson

This beautiful bio-documentary film reveals the life and work of Eric Bransby, a respected and admired artist known for his dozens of extraordinary public murals in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Utah.

UNSHAKEN: THE ROAD TO WOO

Directed by Denise Ferrari

Follow the life of Wendy Woo and the stories of the Wendy Woo Band, as she shares her experiences as a businesswoman, musician, and mother.

At this year's Festival, we've changed up our Saturday Night. The newly minted, After Dark is supersized this year – decide between two exclusive film screenings:

MAIDEN

Directed by: Alex Holmes

The story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, who became the skipper of the first-ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989.

HAIL SATAN?

Directed by: Penny Lane

Chronicling the extraordinary rise of one of the most colorful and controversial religious movements in American history. The Satanic Temple advocates for justice and equality, putting up a hell of a fight.

About The Rocky Mountain Women's Film

Rocky Mountain Women's Film builds community around film by elevating the stories of women and others who are often unheard or unseen. As a women-led organization, we seek to discover, support, connect, and inspire filmmakers while cultivating connection and conversation around their work. We provide year-round opportunities to experience film in the Pikes Peak region, through annual events like Shorts Night or Film in the Community, plus special events like Pop-up Cinema and Cinema in the Park. The Rocky Mountain Women's Film Festival is the longest continuous-running women's film festival in North America. It showcases documentary, feature, short and animated films that are thought-provoking and enriching, and that encourage global awareness and personal growth. To learn more visit https://rmwfilm.org/.

