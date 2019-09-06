The 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank of America Returns To Zuma Beach And Announces New Malibu Long Course

MALIBU, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nautica Malibu Triathlon will once again host its 33rd annual race on September 14 and 15 at Zuma Beach in Malibu, California. Thousands of participants will gather to compete in the half-mile ocean swim, 17-mile bike ride and 4-mile run. The Nautica Malibu Triathlon helps support the Pediatric Cancer Research Program at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, which focuses on discovering cures and preventative solutions for childhood cancers. In a time where the community is busy rebuilding from the devastation of the Woolsey Wildfires, the Nautica Malibu Triathlon brings a sense of hope and purpose to the community, an opportunity for them to band together for a great cause and overall morale boost.

Since it was established, the Nautica Malibu Triathlon has raised over $14 million to benefit the Basic and Translational Cancer Research Program of the Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Diseases at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. World renowned athletes, philanthropists and celebrities such as Scott Eastwood, Luke Hemsworth, Bryan Greenberg, Patrick Fabian, Steve Howey, Mark Feuerstein, Kyle Howard, Liza Lapira, Geoff Stults, Alexander Ludwig and Genevieve Morton, among others will be participating this year.

"The Nautica Malibu Triathlon is entering its 33rd annual race this year and we couldn't be more thrilled," said Michael Epstein, Executive Producer of the event. "This competition brings together the Malibu community and after such a difficult year it will bring a new level of hope, unity and excitement for participants, along with the benefit to the countless families at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and throughout the world that the Nautica Triathlon affect with its fundraising efforts."

Nautica continues to be the official merchandise partner for the annual event creating performance tri-kits as well as participant tee shirts and commemorative tees. Bold design concepts personify the fearless spirit of the competition so spectators and participants alike can continue to support the event in style throughout the year. Additionally, Nautica will have a robust assortment of seasonal lifestyle apparel and accessories available for purchase on-site.

"The Nautica Malibu Triathlon continues to be a thrilling cornerstone event for the brand and it has been incredible to watch it grow year-over-year," said Natasha Fishman, EVP of Marketing at ABG, owner of Nautica. "We have always been very proud to be associated with the Nautica Malibu Triathlon and their support for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. This year feels particularly special as the community heals from a challenging year. We hope this event and support for the cause can serve as a way to bring hope and inspiration to Malibu."

"The funds raised by the Nautica Malibu Triathlon represent some of the most significant and impactful financial contributions our children's cancer research teams receive each year," said Alan S. Wayne, MD, director of the Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Diseases at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "Each dollar raised by the triathlon's competitors goes directly to the labs and clinics of CHLA scientists and physicians working for new treatments and cures." Wayne is also the Professor of Pediatrics at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California and Interim Director, USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Nautica Malibu Triathlon will be comprised of three races including the Olympic Distance Race on Saturday, September 14th, which features a 1.5K Pacific Ocean swim, a 40K bike course along the Pacific Coast Highway and a 10K run course along Zuma Beach. The Inaugural Long Course Distance will also take place on September 14th, featuring a 1.2 Mile Swim, 56 Mile Bike and 13.1 Mile Run. The Classic Distance, hosted on Sunday, September 15th, will feature a half-mile ocean swim, 17-mile bike course and 4-mile run. The weekend will kick off with a VIP reception on Friday evening in Malibu.

For event details and information on the Nautica Malibu Triathlon, visit www.nauticamalibutri.com .

About Nautica

Nautica® is a global lifestyle brand for men, women, and children with categories that range from sportswear, accessories, outerwear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and a complete home collection. Founded in 1983, Nautica started with six outerwear styles and has grown into a renowned brand offering classic nautical style for all occasions. Drawing from the essence of the water & the currents of the world, Nautica offers nautical inspired style that is iconic, yet modern and innovative in its fit, feel, and function. Today, Nautica is one of the most recognized American brands in the world, across over 70 categories and in more than 65 countries. Nautica has more than 300 freestanding stores globally and 1,200 Nautica branded shop-in-shops worldwide. To explore Nautica's deep product assortment visit www.nautica.com and follow us on social media @nautica on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest.

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been named the best children's hospital in California and among the top 10 in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious US News & World Report Honor Roll. Children's Hospital is home to The Saban Research Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research facilities in the United States. The hospital is also one of America's premier teaching hospitals through its affiliation since 1932 with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 4,930 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates $9.3 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com . Follow ABG on Twitter , Linkedin and Instagram .

About Motiv

We are Motiv, a leading global event business who own and operate events and festivals in the U.S, Australia and the UK. We entertain, challenge and engage over 375,000 event attendees every year. Proud producers of some incredible events including the Surf City Marathon, Jet Blue Long Beach Marathon, Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon, Sydney Running Festival, Nautica Malibu Triathlon, Philadelphia Love Run and the 50th Anniversary Denver Oktoberfest to name just a few. We believe in partnering with events and like-minded businesses that engage, inspire and make a difference in the lives of the audiences that enjoy them. Learn more at MotivGroup.com .

About Bank of America

At Bank of America, we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com , and connect with us on Twitter ( @BofA_News ).

Media inquiries, interview requests and all event need please contact: The Influence | www.theinfluence.com

Alexandra Lasky | ali@theinfluence.com | 323.917.5133 | 917.470.5330

Johnny Gines | Johnny@theinfluence.com | 323.917.5133

Lea Larson | Lea@theinfluence.com | 313.917.5133

SOURCE Nautica

Related Links

https://www.nautica.com

