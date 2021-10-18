The 33rd Li Bai Poetry Festival Ceremony was successfully held in Ma'anshan City

Li Bai Poetry Festival firstly attached great importance to a principle line of "culture of Yangtze River", and focused on the indissoluble relationship between the poet Li Bai and Ma'anshan City. This festival included a variety of recreational activities such as artistic performances, Yangtze River Culture Forum, national poetry collection, etc., which fully demonstrated the unique status and special charm of Ma'anshan City in the "Yangtze River culture".