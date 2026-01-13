The 33rd Team Secures Series B Funding, Redefining the Future of Football Intelligence

Funding Round Led by Consortium of Strategic SME-Focused Investors Positions 33rd Team at the Forefront of Football Analytics and Technology Innovation

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 33rd Team, an emerging football intelligence and technology company founded by veteran NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum, today announced the closing of its eight-figure Series B funding round fueling its emergence as a leading cutting-edge football data and technology provider.

The latest round features notable investors including Liberty Media, FORTA Advisors, Autumn Road, Dan Senor, Nick Gross, Gary Vaynerchuk, Ryan Moore, Greg Ciongoli, George Pyne, John Low, and Silver Falcon Capital (the family office of Brian France, former NASCAR CEO). The company also expanded its cap table with some of the sharpest football minds in the game, including NFL alumnus Justin Pugh and former head coach Matt Patricia.

"This is a transformational moment for us," said Mike Tannenbaum, CEO of The 33rd Team. "It's a powerful validation of our vision and the new direction we're embarking on as a company. The guidance from our investors – spanning across elite coaching, global media, technology innovation, and more – is an invaluable asset as we build the future of football."

The round, initiated in early 2024, signaled the company's strategic pivot away from content and media, toward technology innovation. In fewer than 17 months, The 33rd Team has taken its Zenith platform from concept to market adoption, securing deals with four NFL teams, a promising start that captured over 10% of the league for the inaugural 2025-26 season. These collaborations provide advanced on-field metrics and analytics, while positioning the company to accelerate its technology roadmap and expand its footprint across the league.

"Sports ownership is entering a period of rapid modernization, driven by private investment and aggressive adoption of next-generation technology," said Ryan Moore, Founder of Revenant VC. "With AI accelerating this shift, it's clear that organizations must evolve or fall behind. The 33rd Team is at the forefront of this transformation, equipping teams with the intelligence needed to navigate the competitive landscape both on and off the field."

As part of its expanding technology platform, The 33rd Team has developed a proprietary suite of critical pre-snap data points not currently available on the market – including huddles, motions, substitutions, and formations – unlocking new layers of intelligence for teams. This data is made available to teams on a near-real-time basis following games, and is already being fully integrated into weekly pre-scout preparation and in-game management workflows across the league.

"Our foundation in deep NFL expertise, combined with a commitment to leveraging leading technologies including the new force multiplier of AI, creates an unparalleled value proposition," said Mark Romagnoli, Chief Operating Officer of The 33rd Team. "This funding enables us to build the engine for a market changing platform, allowing the company to innovate at the intersection of on-field knowledge, advanced data, and technology to enhance team performance, fan engagement, and beyond."

The 33rd Team is a technology and analytics company redefining football intelligence for the modern era. Built on deep NFL front-office and coaching expertise, the company integrates advanced data engineering, AI-driven models, and proprietary on-field analytics to deliver clearer, faster, and more actionable football intelligence.

Through its expanding technology platform and strategic advisory services, The 33rd Team equips professional and collegiate teams and organizations with the tools, data, and guidance needed to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven sports landscape.

