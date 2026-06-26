The 34th Annual Giant BBQ Battle Hits Washington D.C. This Weekend, Bigger, Bolder, and Tastier Than Ever

Tito Puente Jr., Rare Essence, E.U., and Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band headline an all-star musical lineup alongside champion pitmasters and culinary stars, including Justin Rowland and reigning Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Miki Sudo, at the Official National BBQ Championship, June 27–28 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Giant National Barbecue Battle presents its lineup for its 34th annual festival, taking place June 27–28 on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. This year's event features championship BBQ competitions, celebrity chefs, over 50 live performances, interactive sports experiences, and international flavors representing 15 countries. Tickets are available at bbqindc.com.

The 34th Annual Giant BBQ Battle Hits Washington D.C. This Weekend The 34th Annual Giant BBQ Battle Hits Washington D.C. This Weekend

As an official part of the DC250 festivities honoring America's 250th anniversary and coinciding with Giant Food's 90th anniversary, the Giant National Barbecue Battle has evolved from a barbecue competition into America's Food & Music Festival. This year's programming reflects this transformation, offering a full weekend of world-class BBQ, live entertainment, family activities, more than 100 free samples, and culinary traditions from around the world. Free admission for children under 12.

At the heart of the competition, top pitmasters from around the country will face off for the U.S. Congress-recognized Official National BBQ Championship title, $50,000 in prizes, and other titles, including Best Brisket, Pork, Ribs, Chicken, Turkey, Beef, and Sauce. The event will bring signature flavors from coast to coast—including Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., Tennessee, New Mexico, California, Texas, Alaska, and Hawaii—and highlight some of the nation's most celebrated barbecue styles.

The Kingsford Great American Grilling Stage will welcome award-winning chefs, celebrated cookbook authors, and champion pitmasters, including Justin Rowland of Food Network's 100 Cooks, Richard Rosendale, Chef Huda, Chef Harper, Tom Cassidy, and Cheryl Jamison. Additionally, Miki Sudo, the reigning champion of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest and holder of the women's record of 51 hot dogs, will make an appearance ahead of one of the festival's most anticipated competitions.

Over 50 live performances will take place across six stages. D.C. go-go legends Rare Essence, The Chuck Brown Band, and E.U. (featuring Sugar Bear) will headline the Pepsi Lay's Art to Go-Go Stage alongside many of the region's most popular performers. On the Pepsi World Music Stage, Tito Puente Jr. will bring his celebrated salsa and Latin jazz sound to a multi-genre mix that includes reggae, blues, bossa nova, R&B, and more.

The Giant World of Flavors Sampling Pavilion will return, showcasing food from 15 countries. This year's theme, "American Cuisine Is World Cuisine," will be highlighted through various international brands and embassies. Visitors can enjoy complimentary food, drinks, and samples from areas like Taste of Giant, Giant Taste of Summer, Giant Health & Wellness, the P&G Pavilion, McCormick Flavor Zone, and Pepsi Refreshment Zone.

"Barbecue looks different in different parts of America and around the world," said Allen Tubis, Founder and Producer of the Giant National BBQ Battle. "But at its heart, it is still barbecue. This event celebrates the traditions, flavors, and cultural influences that enrich our communities and help define who we are."

Sports fans will find plenty to explore in the DC Sports Zone, featuring the Freedom 250 Indy Grand Prix Show Car from Monumental Sports and fan engagement opportunities with the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics, Capital City Go-Go, Washington Spirit, and D.C. United.

Other highlights include:

51 Steps to Freedom , an interactive augmented reality museum that brings key moments of American history to life.

, an interactive augmented reality museum that brings key moments of American history to life. Giant Corks to Caps , featuring Corona Beach along with microbrews and wine tastings.

, featuring Corona Beach along with microbrews and wine tastings. BBQ Restaurant Row , showcasing the country's best barbecue restaurants.

, showcasing the country's best barbecue restaurants. Art to Go-Go Village , celebrating Washington's arts, culture, and go-go scene.

, celebrating Washington's arts, culture, and go-go scene. Department of Parks and Recreation Family Fun Zone , with rides, games, and activities for all ages.

, with rides, games, and activities for all ages. Bike to the BBQ Battle, sponsored by Events DC, encourages attendees to bike to the event.

Recognized by the U.S. Congress as the Official National BBQ Championship and "the official kick-off of summer in our Nation's Capital," the Giant National Barbecue Battle has raised millions of dollars for local organizations and charities, including the Capital Area Food Bank and World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés.

Event Details

Dates: June 27–28, 2026

June 27–28, 2026 Location: Historic Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (3rd to 7th Streets), Washington, DC

Historic Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (3rd to 7th Streets), Washington, DC Hours: Saturday, June 27 (11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.); Sunday, June 28 (11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.).

Saturday, June 27 (11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.); Sunday, June 28 (11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.). Tickets: www.bbqindc.com and visit Giant Stores for a Free Admission Offer

For more information, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @bbqindc, and on TikTok at @bbqindc0.

About the Giant Barbecue Battle

A family-owned tradition since 1993, the Giant Barbecue Battle takes place on the first weekend of summer each year. The event is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, the world's largest competitive barbecue organization.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location in Washington, D.C., in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies. Giant fits the way today's busy customers want to shop — in-store or online. With 161 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options to get the best products and prices whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.

Media Contact:

Janice Torres, WeAid Inc. | [email protected] | 917.789.4939

[ https://bbqindc.com/press-coverage-request ]

Mariaesmeralda Paguaga, WeAid Inc. |[email protected] | 571.237.2290

SOURCE Barbecue Battle Inc.