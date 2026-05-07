The 34th Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle Returns to Washington, D.C., on June 27-28

The event kicks off Fourth of July celebrations and marks America's 250th Birthday and Giant Food's 90th anniversary

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 34th Annual Giant Barbecue Battle, America's Food & Music Festival, will take place on Pennsylvania Avenue on June 27–28, 2026, featuring world-class BBQ, international flavors, celebrity chefs, live music, and activities for all ages. Tickets are available at www.bbqdc.com.

Giant Barbecue Battle

The Giant Barbecue Battle is recognized by the U.S. Congress as the "Official National BBQ Championship." It ranks as one of the country's top food and music festivals, drawing more than 100,000 attendees annually and raising millions of dollars for local charities. This year, the event joins the official DC250 festivities of the nation's 250th anniversary while honoring Giant Food's opening of its first store in Washington, D.C.

"Since 2016, Giant has proudly hosted the National Capital Barbecue Battle, and this year marks a special milestone as America observes its 250th anniversary and Giant celebrates its 90th anniversary," said Felis Andrade, Director of Community Relations at Giant Food. "We're fired up for our community to come together and taste different flavors from around the world in the heart of our nation's capital."

American Cuisine Is World Cuisine is this year's theme, celebrating how generations have brought their culinary traditions to the United States and made them their own. BBQ stands as one of the country's most iconic expressions: deeply American yet shared across many cultures. The Barbecue Battle reflects this spirit at the Giant World of Flavors Sampling Pavilion, where attendees can enjoy cuisine from nearly 20 countries, with participation from embassies and international food brands, including Peru, Mexico, Venezuela, Guatemala, Canada, and Japan, among others.

At the center of the action, the nation's top pitmasters showcase their craft and compete for more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Guests can taste over 100 free samples at the Taste of Giant and the Taste of Summer tents. In addition, renowned barbecue restaurants across the country will offer smoked meats, sides, and desserts.

Competitions include fan favorites such as the National Pork BBQ Championship; the Kingsford Great American Cook-Off; the True Aussie Lamb Contest, the Smithfield American Rib Championship; the KCBS-sanctioned National BBQ Championship; the Carryout Classic Wing Eating Contest, presented by Capital City Mambo Sauce; the Mar-Del Watermelon Eating Contest; and the Nathan's World-Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest featuring champion Miki Sudo, who set the women's record with 51 hot dogs at the 2024 contest.

Live music and entertainment will unfold across six stages, including the Pepsi Lay's Art to Go-Go Stage and Pepsi World Music Stage, with performances spanning rock, reggae, Salsa, R&B, and D.C.'s legendary go-go. The Giant Fresh Ideas Stage, the Comcast Digital Live Stage, the Department of Parks and Recreation Family Stage, and the Kingsford Great American Grilling Stage will host live cooking demonstrations led by celebrity chefs and TV personalities.

Throughout the weekend, interactive sports experiences will include the Washington Wizards, Mystics, Capitals, Capital City Go-Go, Washington Spirit, and D.C. United. The event also taps into the global excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup with themed activities and fan engagement opportunities. Other highlights include Giant Corks to Caps, featuring Corona Beach along with microbrews and wine tastings; Restaurant Row, showcasing the country's best BBQ restaurants; 51 Steps to Freedom, an interactive augmented reality experience that brings key moments of American history to life; Art to Go-Go Village, celebrating Washington's arts and culture scene.

Event Details

Dates: June 27–28, 2026

June 27–28, 2026 Location: Historic Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (3rd to 7th Streets), Washington, DC

Historic Pennsylvania Avenue, NW (3rd to 7th Streets), Washington, DC Hours: Saturday, June 27 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.); Sunday, June 28 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Saturday, June 27 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.); Sunday, June 28 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Tickets: www.bbqdc.com and visit Giant Stores for Free Admission Offer

For more information, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @bbqindc, and on TikTok at @bbqindc0.

About the Giant Barbecue Battle

Taking place on the first weekend of summer each year, the Giant Barbecue Battle has been recognized by the U.S Congress as both the Official National Barbecue Championship and "the official kick-off of summer in our Nation's Capital." The event is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, as the world's largest competitive barbecue organization.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location in Washington, D.C., in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 163 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies. Giant fits all the way today's busy customers want to shop - in-store or online. With 161 Giant Pickup locations and delivery options available in all its markets, customers have even more convenient options to get the best products and prices whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant Food, visit giantfood.com.

Media Contact:

Janice Torres, WeAid Inc. | [email protected] | 917.789.4939

Mariaesmeralda Paguaga, WeAid Inc. | [email protected] | 571.237.2290

SOURCE Barbecue Battle Inc.