THE 34TH GIANT NATIONAL BBQ BATTLE UNITED MORE THAN 100,000 ATTENDEES IN A HISTORIC CELEBRATION OF WORLD FLAVORS AND CULTURE, CEMENTING ITS STATUS AS AMERICA'S FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Proof is the Photos! Visitors Celebrated Global Flavors, Unrivaled Community Spirit During America's 250th Anniversary, while Top Pitmasters Earned National Championship Honors

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The smoke, sounds, and spirit of summer electrified Pennsylvania Avenue this weekend as the 34th Annual Giant BBQ Battle united over 100,000 attendees in the heart of Washington, D.C. Held June 27–28, the festival served as a centerpiece for America's 250th anniversary celebrations, highlighting a vibrant fusion of world-class barbecue, global flavors, and cultural heritage. The event's record turnout reinforced its standing as the nation's premier food and music festival — a celebrated summer tradition and internationally recognized gathering in the nation's capital. Visit bbqindc.com for a visual recap of the festivities and official results.

Recognized by the U.S. Congress as the Official National BBQ Championship and the official kick-off of summer in the Nation's Capital, the family-owned festival brought together championship pitmasters, award-winning chefs, musicians, artists, local businesses, and visitors from across the country during Washington's DC250 celebration and Giant Food's 90th anniversary.

At the heart of the event, elite pitmasters competed for more than $50,000 in prizes and national bragging rights in the Official National BBQ Championship, with titles awarded in brisket, ribs, pork, chicken, turkey, beef, sauce, and more. The festival showcased signature flavors from coast to coast, including Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., Tennessee, New Mexico, California, Texas, Alaska, and Hawaii—and highlight some of the nation's most celebrated barbecue styles.

Sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, the world's most prestigious competitive barbecue organization, the competition demanded absolute precision, smoke mastery, and dedication. After a rigorous evaluation, the title of Grand Champion was awarded to Titans of BBQ. To learn more, follow @TitansofBBQ

Individual category winners include: Master Series Chicken: Titans of BBQ; Master Series Pork Ribs: Top Gun Barbecue; Master Series Pork: ELJEFE SMOKE; Master Series Brisket: Titans of BBQ; ROSEDA NATIONAL STEAK: Smoked & Furious; AUSSIE LAMB: Smoked & Furious.

Festival favorites returned throughout the weekend, with more than 50 live performances across six stages, including the Pepsi Lay's Art to Go-Go Stage, which featured Rare Essence, The Chuck Brown Band, E.U. featuring Sugar Bear, and regional go-go legends. The Pepsi Lay's World Music Stage drew enthusiastic crowds, featuring Tito Puente Jr., Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, and performances spanning reggae, blues, salsa, R&B, and world music.

The Kingsford Great American Grilling Stage showcased award-winning chefs, celebrated cookbook authors, and champion pitmasters, including Justin Rowland of Food Network's 100 Cooks, Richard Rosendale, Chef Huda, Chef Harper, Tom Cassidy, and Cheryl Jamison. Additionally, Miki Sudo, the reigning champion of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest and holder of the women's record of 51 hot dogs, made a special appearance in the festival's most anticipated competition.

Seasoned attendees arrived prepared with reusable bags and rolling carts to navigate the festival's legendary abundance of complimentary food, beverages, and product samples, worth hundreds of dollars. For newcomers, it was a delightful introduction to the festival's beloved tradition. Guests spent the weekend sampling a global menu, from world-class barbecue to tacos, arepas, dumplings, and international delicacies, a perfect embodiment of the "American Cuisine is World Cuisine" experience.

The Giant World of Flavors Sampling Pavilion will return, featuring food from 15 countries. This year's theme, "American Cuisine Is World Cuisine," was highlighted by international brands and embassies. Visitors enjoyed complimentary food, drinks, and samples: Taste of Giant, Giant Taste of Summer, Giant Health & Wellness, the P&G Pavilion, McCormick Flavor Zone, and Pepsi Refreshment Zone.

Additional attractions included: 51 Steps to Freedom, an interactive augmented reality history experience; Giant Corks to Caps, featuring Corona Beach, craft beer, and wine tastings; Art to Go-Go Village, celebrating Washington's arts, culture, and go-go scene; DPR Family Fun Zone, with rides, games, and activities for all ages; DC Sports Zone, featuring Monumental Sports teams and fan engagement opportunities with the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics, Capital City Go-Go, Washington Spirit, and D.C. United; and the Freedom 250 Indy Grand Prix Show Car.

Beyond the celebration, the festival continued its longstanding commitment to giving back by supporting local organizations and charities, including the Capital Area Food Bank and World Central Kitchen, founded by chef José Andrés, and by generating millions in tourism and economic activity.

Plans are already underway for the 35th Anniversary Giant National BBQ Battle, which returns to Pennsylvania Avenue in June 2027. For photos, highlights, and future event information, visit bbqindc.com or follow @bbqindc on Instagram, Facebook, X, and, and TikTok at @bbqindc0.

About the Giant National Barbecue Battle

Founded in 1993, the Giant National Barbecue Battle is America's premier food, music, and barbecue festival. Held annually on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., the event is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and recognized by the U.S. Congress as the Official National BBQ Championship and the official kickoff of summer in the Nation's Capital.

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Janice Torres | WeAid Inc.

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Mariaesmeralda Paguaga | WeAid Inc.

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SOURCE Barbecue Battle Inc.