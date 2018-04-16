The 34th New York Salsa Festival Returns To Barclays Center On Saturday, June 9th

The 34th New York Salsa Festival will be held during the same weekend as the annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City. The New York Salsa Festival has been a staple of the city for over three decades and brings together music fans from all over the world. The evening will be filled with hit tropical songs and all time classics. These artists are recognized the world over by salsa aficionados and will have fans dancing and singing along to all of their favorite hits.

Tickets for the show are already on sale to the general public. and can be purchased online at www.barclayscenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.

