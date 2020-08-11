The 360 Agency Nominated for ADCOLOR's 2020 Most Valuable Partnership Award

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning multicultural and multisegmented firm, The 360 Agency, has announced their coveted nomination, The Most Valuable Partnership (MVP) by ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in their creative industries.

The 360 Agency in partnership with their global client, AT&T collaborated and developed the expression "Dream in Black," which became the catalyst to kicking off a national movement of empowerment. The 3-words propelled AT&T to evolve "Dream in Black" into a trademarked platform for company-wide adoption, including diversity and inclusion efforts across the enterprise. Together, they made company history - this was the first time that AT&T adopted a marketing microbrand tied to Black culture.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for our agency. Dream in Black is more than an expression, it's a movement that shifted culture, allowed us to co-create with consumers and delivered unprecedented business results for our clients. Much respect to the leadership at AT&T for being bold, especially Angela B. Logan, Director of Marketing for her vision and tenacity," said Tish Galindo, CEO & Co-Founder of The 360 Agency.

The Most Valuable Partners Award are two people/companies that work together to provide exceptional and highly effective diversity solutions within their organizations and industries. They may be an agency, marketer, media company or diverse supplier with NMSDC or WBENC certification that teams up for a short or long-term project that furthers diversity and inclusion.

The 360 Agency and AT&T have a winning partnership with "Dream In Black", that reigned supreme with consumer and corporate audiences alike. "Dream In Black" is a fully-integrated lifestyle platform launched in 2018 for consumers to celebrate themselves, each other and the culture.

The two partners made an unprecedented, winning move to deliver cultural authenticity and evolve AT&T into an authentic, culture-forward brand where people felt their dreams were made, expressed and valued.

Winners will be announced at The 14th Annual ADCOLOR Awards virtual event being held from Tuesday, September 8th to Thursday, September 10th.

About The 360 Agency

The 360 Agency is the only independently Latina/Black women owned agency and multiculturally operated in the US. For over 10 years, this award-winning firm has been serving global brands, creating impactful campaigns and delivering effective marketing strategies for multicultural and multi-segment audiences including African American, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, Women & Millennials. The agency, headquartered in Los Angeles and with satellite offices in Austin, Tx & Atlanta, GA , is made up of brand futurists, rebels, spirited entrepreneurs and creatives, who excel at brand strategy that builds brands and grows market share.

