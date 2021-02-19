The 37th American Indian Art Show / San Francisco Moves Online this February 24 through the 28, 2021 Offering Showgoers a Safe Way to Attend the Annual Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, enthusiast and collectors of antique and contemporary American Indian art can attend the 37th Annual American Indian Art Show/ San Francisco virtually. Usually held at Fort Mason in San Francisco, COVID-19 has caused the organizers to quickly take the show online this year.

On offer from Mark Sublette of the Medicine Man Gallery. This is a rare Navajo wedge weave blanket with raveled and Germantown yarns that has never before been on offer to the public. This blanket is 85.5 inches by 56.5 inches, and was made circa 1875-1885. On offer from Sherwoods Spirit of America at the Virtual American Indian Art Show/ San Francisco. These Comanche high top hide moccasins feature hand rubbed yellow ochre and green mineral pigment, large domed trade brass buttons, rolled over top cuffs with long fringe, and buffalo hide soles. They date back to the 19th century and are 17 1/2 inches by 9 1/2 inches.

The American Indian Art Show/ San Francisco is the most significant showcase of American Indian art on the west coast, with an emphasis on antique American Indian art as well as Pre-Columbian, Spanish Colonial, and the best in contemporary American Indian art. The show will have over 50 exhibitors participating from around the world including the Mark Blackburn Gallery from Marfa, Texas offering, among other things, a superb Eskimo mask from the mid 19th century or earlier. From Tucson, Arizona, the prominent dealer Terry DeWald will have an exceptional San Carlos Apache figural olla with human and zoomorphic figures circa 1910. Also, from Tucson, Mark Sublette of the Medicine Man Gallery will have a rare Navajo wedge weave blanket with raveled and Germantown yarns that has never before been on offer to the public. Four Winds out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will have beautiful American Indian jewelry including a cuff made by Navajo Fred Peshlakai (1896-1974) of natural turquoise and silver.

Going forward, the organizers have decided to permanently add a virtual edition for the show, but plan to open up the physical show at Fort Mason as soon as possible.

VIRTUAL ACCESS TO EXHIBITORS AND EXPERTS

Besides viewing individual pieces online during the show, attendees can also participate in Virtual Exhibitor Conversations that will work like Zoom office hours, allowing showgoers to talk directly with the experts and ask them questions. There will also be a robust lineup of virtual talks available for free.

February 24, 2021 (Wednesday)

37th American Indian Art Show / San Francisco Virtual Benefit Preview

10 AM to 5 PM PST • 1 PM to 8 PM EST • 6 PM to 1 AM GMT

Cost: $25

One-hundred percent of the Benefit Preview proceeds will go to Blessingway, a nonprofit created in 2016, administered by Mark and Linda Winter, operators of the Toadlena Trading Post, with a mission to offer aid to the Navajo Nation. The proceeds, which run through Native Art New Mexico, will go to a program that distributes hundreds of COVID relief packages monthly to the Diné people including flour, coffee, canned goods, and PPE, as well as feed for sheep and livestock.

General Admission Show Hours: Free

February 25, 2021 (Thursday): Show opens at 10:00 AM PST and remains open until

February 28, 2021 (Sunday) when the show closes at midnight PST.

To register for the show and for a complete list of exhibitors visit the website of the American Indian Art Show/ San Francisco here: https://www.virtualamericanindianartshows.com

