The 3D & 4D Technology Market in Europe 2018-2023 - Key Players are Nvidia, HTC, Toshiba, and 4D Technology

The Europe 3D and 4D technology market was valued at US$51.159 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 23.55% over the forecast period to reach US$181.93 billion by 2023.



High speed innovation and continuous technology advancement is the major factor driving this segment growth. Moreover, the rising application of 3D printing in automotive and growing automotive industry in Europe will create numerous opportunities for the players over the forecasted period. In addition to this, various other sectors like healthcare, education, entertainment and others are increasingly adoption 3D and 4D technology which further will upsurge the regional market growth.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are NVIDIA Corporation, HTC Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and 4D Technology Corporation among others.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. EUROPE 3D AND 4D TECHNOLOGY MARKET FORECAST BY TYPE

5.1. Output Device

5.2. Imaging Solutions

5.3. Input Device

5.4. Applications



6. EUROPE 3D AND 4D TECHNOLOGY MARKET FORECAST BY END-USER

6.1. Military and Defense

6.2. Media and Entertainment

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Healthcare

6.5. Education

6.6. Others



7. EUROPE 3D AND 4D TECHNOLOGY MARKET FORECAST BY COUNTRY

7.1. United Kingdom

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Italy

7.5. Spain

7.6. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. HTC Corporation

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Products and Services

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. NVIDIA Corporation

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Products and Services

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. Toshiba Corporation

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Products and Services

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. 3D Systems, Inc.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Products and Services

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Sony Corporation

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Products and Services

9.5.4. Recent Developments

9.6. Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Products and Services

9.6.4. Recent Developments

9.7. Hexagon AB

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Products and Services

9.7.4. Recent Developments

9.8. 4D Technology Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Products and Services

9.8.4. Recent Developments

9.9. Faro Technologies, Inc.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Products and Services

9.9.4. Recent Developments

9.10. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financials

9.10.3. Products and Services

9.10.4. Recent Developments



