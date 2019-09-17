NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The 3D printing construction market is projected to register a CAGR of 245.9%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.

The 3d printing construction market size is estimated to be USD 3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,575 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 245.9% between 2019 and 2024. 3D printing construction is used in different industries, such as building and infrastructure. This innovative method is highly promising and advantageous in the construction industry in terms of cost-effectiveness, construction time, flexibility, design, error reduction, and environmental aspects. The superior features offered by 3D printing construction are enabling its usage in various end-use industries.

''Extrusion construction method accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, of the overall 3D printing construction market.''

Extrusion construction method dominated the overall 3D printing construction market in 2018. 3D printing construction possesses characteristics such as cost-effectiveness, construction time, flexibility, design, error reduction, and environmental aspects. An extrusion construction method is used in the construction industry and possesses the capability to produce large-scale building components with complex geometrical structures.

''Concrete material type accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, of the 3D printing construction market.''

Concrete material type dominated the overall 3D printing construction market in 2018.The use of concrete material in the 3D printing construction market offers various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, environmental resistance, extrudability, buildability, flowability, compressive strength, and open time.



The concrete material is used while extruding in the 3D printing construction process.

" The 3D printing construction market in the building end-use sector is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.''

The increasing use of 3D printing in the building sector is mainly due to 3D construction printing offers excellent thermal qualities that are strong enough to withstand external factors such as heat.Furthermore, 3D printing construction's capability to develop complex building geometries, safety, more precision, and less waste has resulted in the development of complex building structures at an affordable rate.



This technology helps in creating lightweight components such as walls and panels while maintaining structural integrity, lowering the handling & transportation costs.



" The 3D printing construction market in the APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024.

The APAC dominated the global 3D printing construction market.The region has the presence of many manufacturers of 3D printing construction and its products.



China accounted for a significant share of the market in APAC and is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth of the 3D printing construction market in this region is driven mainly by the growing building and infrastructure end-use sectors.



Breakdown of Profiles of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 - 33%, and Tier 3 - 27%

• By Designation: C level - 50%, Director level - 20%, and Others - 30%

• By Region: Europe - 50%, North America - 20%, APAC -15%, RoW - 15%



The 3D printing construction market comprises major solution providers such as Yingchuang Building Technique (China), XtreeE (France), Apis Cor (Russia), Monolite UK (UK), CSP s.r.l. (Italy), CyBe Construction (Netherlands), Sika (Switzerland), MX3D (Netherlands), Cazza Construction Technologies (California), and ICON (Texas). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the 3D printing construction market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The study covers the 3D printing construction market.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as process type, material type, end-use industry, and region.



Porter's Five Forces analysis and the key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the 3D printing construction market have been discussed in the report. The report also provides company profiles and competitive benchmarking of major players operating in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall 3D printing construction market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



