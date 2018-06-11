NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Products (Dental Products, Medical Implants, Bio-Printing, Others), by Technology (Hardware, Software, Services) & Analysis of Opportunities in Personalised Medicine, Medical Devices, Tailor Made Prosthetics, Orthopaedic Implants & Drugs



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04930029



Report Details

The 3D Printing for Healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2017, the dental products segment held the largest share in the 3D Printing for Healthcare market.



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 192-page report you will receive 67 tablets and 102 figures' all unavailable elsewhere.

The 192-page report provides clear detailed insight into the 3D Printing for Healthcare market Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope

- 3D Printing Healthcare market forecasts from 2018-2028

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 3D Printing Healthcare market by products:

- Dental Products

- Medical Implants

- Bio-Printing

- Others

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 3D Printing Healthcare market by technology:

- Hardware

- Software

- Services

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

- This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 3D Printing Healthcare market by regional and national market:

- North America: US, Canada, Mexico

- South America: Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Rest of South America

- Europe: Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- RoW: Middle East, Africa, Other Countries

- Our study gives qualitative analysis of the 3D Printing Healthcare market. It discusses the Drivers and Restraints that influence this market as well as the Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT Analysis and STEP Analysis of the 3D Printing Healthcare market.

- Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the 3D Printing Healthcare industry:

- 3D Systems Inc.

- Arcam AB

- Autodesk Inc.

- ExOne Company

- H Intressenter AB

- Optomec, Inc.

- Organovo Holdings, Inc.

- Ponoko Limited

- Stratasys Ltd

- Voxeljet AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04930029



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-3d-printing-for-healthcare-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-19-6-300664255.html