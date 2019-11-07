NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in 3D Printing Material market to 2024 by end use industry (automotive, aerospace, consumer, medical, and others), material (photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, ceramics, and others), technology (fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering/multi jet fusion, stereolithography/digital light processing, material jetting, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the 3D printing materials market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer, medical, and aerospace industries. The 3D printing materials market is expected to reach an estimated $4.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 19% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are rapid acceptance of 3D printing technology from prototyping to final product manufacturing and reduction in manufacturing cost.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the 3D printing materials industry, include use of bio-inks and gels in the medical industry and increasing use of composite materials. 3D Systems, Stratasys, The ExOne Company, Arcam, EOS, Voxelijet, Arkema, Hogonas, Concept Laser, and Carpenter Technologies are among the major manufacturers of 3D printing materials.



The study includes the 3D printing materials market size and forecast for the 3D printing materials market through 2024, segmented by materials type, end use industry, and the region as follows:



3D Printing Materials Market by Materials Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

PhotopolymersThermoplasticsMetalsCeramicsOthers



3D Printing Materials Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Automotive ConsumerMedicalAerospaceOthers



3D Printing Materials Market by Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Fused Deposition ModelingSelective Laser Sintering/Multi Jet FusionStereolithography/Digital Light ProcessingMaterial Jetting Others



3D Printing Materials Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the 3D printing materials companies profiled in this report include Stratasys, The ExOne Company, Arcam, EOS, Voxelijet, Arkema, Hogonas, Concept Laser, and Carpenter Technologies.



The analyst forecasts that photopolymers will remain the largest material for 3D printing due to the increasing demand in medical, consumer electronic, and aerospace industries. The metal material for 3D printing is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for titanium in the aerospace & defense industry.



Within this market, 3D printing materials for medical industry is expected witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of 3D printing in medical devices and tissue engineering products.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing awareness of 3D printing technology and increasing adoption of 3D printing materials in medical and dental implants.



Some of the features of "3D Printing Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: 3D printing material market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Tons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by material type and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: 3D printing material market size by material type and end use industry in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: 3D printing material market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of 3D printing in the 3D printing material market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of 3D printing material in the 3D printing material market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global 3D printing materials market by end use industry (automotive, aerospace, consumer, medical, and others), material (photopolymers, thermoplastics, metals, ceramics, and others), technology (fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering/multi jet fusion, stereolithography/digital light processing, material jetting, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the 3D printing materials market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to this 3D printing materials market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this 3D printing materials market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in this 3D printing materials market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this 3D printing materials market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities did occur place in the last five years in this 3D printing materials market?



