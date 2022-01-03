The 3D Printing Metal Materials Market size to grow by USD 1.34 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the increased demand for 3D printing in the Aerospace Sector as Key Driver | Technavio

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The 3D printing metal materials market is fragmented and is expected to provide a favorable growth environment to new and existing players in the coming years. Vendors compete based on various parameters such as price, quality, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The market includes companies of varying sizes, while some companies are more specialized in terms of commodities and others have large financial resources. The players have a vast geographic presence with large-scale production facilities. However, there are some small regional vendors with significant market shares.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3D Systems Corp.

BASF SE

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

General Electric Co.

Hoganas AB

Markforged Inc.

Materialise NV

Renishaw Plc

Sandvik AB

The ExOne Company

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in 3D printing metal materials market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 41% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

China and Japan are the key markets for the 3D printing metal materials market in North America. The development and usage of 3D printers in the region are being fueled by rising investments in additive manufacturing by governments and industry participants. In addition, the increasing demand for 3D printing from the aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and medical and healthcare industries are contributing to the growth of the 3D printing metal materials market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the 3D printing metal materials market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/3d-printing-metal-materials-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The 3D printing metal materials market is segmented on the basis of types. The 3D printer type which is highly in demand is titanium. Titanium is a transition metal that is mined from rutile and ilmenite ores. It has a high melting point and offers significant strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and high thermal conductivity. 3D-printed titanium products are considered to be equally efficient as machined objects. These products are slightly rough with a matte gray finish or faintly reflective satin finish. They are widely used in aerospace, dental and medical, spare parts, jewelry, watches, and other industries

The following are some of the benefits of 3D printing titanium products:

Increased production speed with reduced assembly time

Increased production speed with reduced assembly time

The topology may be easily optimized

Reduced weight

Increased production speed with reduced assembly time

Furthermore, the recent development of manufacturing technology along with superior weight-to-strength ratio to conventional metals such as steel is expected to enhance the market growth during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The increased demand for 3D printing in aerospace sector are notably driving the 3D printing metal materials market growth. Metal materials are increasingly being favored over their polymer and ceramic-based counterparts in the manufacture of high-pressure turbines due to their high temperature resistance and low weight.

Because of their light weight, these materials aid in fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, and overall engine energy efficiency. 3D printing takes a design file and turns it into a printed object that can be quickly installed. As a result, in the aerospace industry, 3D printing is a cost-effective method of producing panels, seat trays, frameworks, and overhead storage compartments.

Various benefits of additive manufacturing, such as less material use, customization, and less time to produce goods, are increasing the focus of governments on 3D printing. This growing emphasis of government bodies on boosting the 3D printing sector is expected to drive the growth of the global 3D printing metal materials market during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the 3D printing metal materials market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Copper Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

3D Printing Metal Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., BASF SE, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Hoganas AB, Markforged Inc., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB, and The ExOne Company Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio