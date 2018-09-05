The 3rd Annual Black Music Honors Pays Tribute to Music Icons Bobby Brown, Faith Evans, BeBe & CeCe Winans, Whodini, Stephanie Mills and Dallas Austin

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Annual 2018 Black Music Honors hosted by television and radio personality Rickey Smiley and Grammy® Award-winner and actress LeToya Luckett is currently airing in national broadcast syndication. The star-studded show was taped live at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, Tenn. Viewers can click blackmusichonors.com/Airtime.html to check local airdates and broadcast times.

The show celebrated the legacies of several esteemed music icons including Grammy ®Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Stephanie Mills (Legends Award); celebrated singer/actor Bobby Brown (R&B Soul Music Icon Award); acclaimed gospel artists BeBe and CeCe Winans (Gospel Music Icon Award); multi-platinum, Grammy® Award-winning recording artist Faith Evans (Urban Music Icon Award); renowned rap duo Whodini (Hip Hop Icon Award); and chart-topping music producer and label executive Dallas Austin (Music Innovator Icon Award).

Black Music Honors celebrates artists who have helped shape black music and culture by inspiring new and emerging entertainers. A show-stopping medley by Bell Biv DeVoe honored R&B icon, Bobby Brown. The electrifying performance visibly moved Brown to tears. Brown recalled his childhood, "I remember when I was nine, I thought about what I wanted to be in life. I knew I didn't want to end up dead in the streets of Boston. He's [God] still working and there's so much more I'm going to do to see joy on your faces."

Performances by Donnie McClurkin, Kierra Sheard, Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Page-Lockhart honored gospel heavyweight duo BeBe and CeCe Winans, receiving a standing ovation. Rappers Doug E. Fresh, YoYo, Monie Love and DJ Mell Star sparked hip hop nostalgia with renditions of classic songs to honor Brooklyn-based duo Whodini.

Vocalists Demetria McKinney, V. Bozeman and Syleena Johnson paid homage to Faith Evans. The singer stated "I'm not used to being honored. I give thanks to God, who's the only reason that I'm still standing." Other performers included Next, Jade Novah, Rhyon Brown,Sammie, Ruben Studdard, Regina Bell, Angela Winbush and Paris Bennett. Temptations front man Dennis Edwards was honored with a set by Raheem DeVaughn and Koryn Hawthorne.

The 2018 Black Music Honors was made possible by title sponsor, State Farm as well as AT&T and presenting sponsors McDonald's, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson and Chevrolet. Ticket proceeds benefitted the National Museum of African American Music.

The 3rd Annual Black Music Honors show is Executive Produced by Central City Productions Founder, Chairman and CEO, Don Jackson, with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Producer and Michael A. Johnson as Producer and Director. For more information on CCP, check out www.ccptv.com.

