The 3rd Annual Newark Summit for Real Estate, Economic Development & Placemaking Returns February 9th

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Annual Newark Summit for Real Estate, Economic Development & Placemaking has been announced for February 9th, 2026. Organizers expect over 1,250 regional principals to attend the now annual leadership conference. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka will keynote again this year with a fireside chat.

The gathering will be held at Newark's 550 Broad Street on the 16th & 17th floors, courtesy of Venue Partner, The Fidelco Group. Overlooking the New York City skyline and Downtown Newark, this year's summit is co-chaired by Newark Alliance and Prudential Financial, with Invest Newark serving as presenting partner.

The day-long forum brings together the region's top investors, anchor institutions, developers, occupiers, owners, non-profits and advisors across the city, county, state & region to discuss growth, innovation and placemaking. As one of the most exciting domestic growth markets – Newark leaders will be discussing all the projects, initiatives and partnerships helping to innovate and grow the city.

"As the Newark Summit enters its third year, it's an exciting time to convene and discuss the programs, initiatives, developments, and opportunities shaping Newark's continued rise as a premier destination," said Evan Weiss, president and CEO of the Newark Alliance. "Supporting this annual event reinforces the collaboration across the public and private sectors that is driving Newark forward."

Marcus Randolph, president and CEO of Invest Newark added: "Newark continues to be a hub of growth and opportunity, with businesses and retailers of all sizes driving the city's momentum. Events like the Newark Summit highlight the innovation and resilience of our business community, and Invest Newark is proud to partner with entrepreneurs, retailers, developers, and other local businesses, providing resources, guidance, and connections that help them thrive."

"As an anchor institution in Newark for more than 150 years, Prudential is committed to taking action to strengthen the city's vibrancy and resilience," said Lata Reddy, SVP of Inclusive Solutions at Prudential Financial, and chair of The Prudential Foundation. "By sponsoring events such as The Newark Summit, we're helping to spark ideas that catalyze economic growth and investment and shape Newark's future for generations to come."

"550 Broad and Fidelco are proud to host The Newark Summit. As a longtime partner in Newark's growth and stakeholder in the Downtown, we see this event as a natural reflection of our commitment to the city and the collaborative spirit that drives it forward," said Kerri B. Levine, principal of The Fidelco Group "550 Broad is a place where foundations, startups, corporations, innovators and community leaders come together- and we're delighted to support the conversations and connections that strengthen Newark's future."

2026 Confirmed speakers for this year include:

Ras J. Baraka, Mayor, City of Newark

Teresa Ruiz, Senate Majority Leader, State of New Jersey

Lata Reddy, Senior Vice President, Inclusive Solutions at Prudential Financial & Chair of the Prudential Foundation and the Newark Alliance Board of Directors

Evan Weiss, President & CEO, Newark Alliance

Kerri B. Levine, Principal, The Fidelco Group

Aisha Glover, Global Head of Urban Innovation, Audible

C. Lawrence Crump, Council President, City of Newark

Roger León, Superintendent, Newark Board of Education

Teik Lim, President, NJIT

Tonya Smith-Jackson, Chancellor, Rutgers University-Newark

John Schreiber, President & CEO, NJPAC

Lauren LeBaux Craig, Executive Director, Newark Arts

Rebecca Jampol, Co-Director, Project for Empty Space (PES)

Talia Young, President & CEO, Newark Symphony Hall

Adenah Bayoh, President & CEO, Adenah Bayoh & Companies / Cornbread / Brick City Vegan / Foya Development

Samer Hanini, Managing Principal, Hanini Group

Wasseem Boraie, Managing Principal, Boraie Development

Gabriel Lopez, Managing Principal, J&L Companies

Murat Mutlu, Founder & Principal, INOA Architecture

Marcus Randolph, President & CEO, Invest Newark

Siree Morris, Managing Partner, MCI Collective

Melanie Walter, Executive Director, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency

Andrew Cavaluzzi, Partner & Co-Founder, Hudson Valley Property Group

John Saraceno, Co-Founder & Managing Principal, Onyx Equities

Duncan Turner, General Partner & Global Managing Director, SOSV – HAX

Aaron Price, Founder & CEO, techunited:NJ, propelify, BetterFutureLabs

Aaron Stauber, President, Rugby Realty Co.

Sheila Rostiac, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, PSEG

Brian Murray, Founder & CEO, SHIFT Capital

Jorge Santos, Chief Real Estate & Investment Officer, Newark Alliance

Jose Cruz, Senior Managing Director, JLL Capital Markets

Tim Lizura, SVP, Real Estate & Capital Projects, NJPAC

Lisa A. John-Basta, Chair, Redevelopment, Land Use & Zoning, CSG Law

Jonathan Schultz, Co-Founder & Managing Principal, Onyx Equities

Ashley Mays, CMO, Newark Alliance, President, Newark Happening

Bernel Hall, President & CEO, New Jersey Community Capital

Alex Cocoziello, Principal & Chief Investment Officer, Advance Realty Investors

Ron Beit, Founder & CEO, RBH Group

Calvin Ledford, President, PSEG Foundation

David Wolfe, Managing Partner, Skoloff & Wolf

Marcy DePina, Executive Director, Newark City Parks Foundation

Jon Crowley, Executive Director, New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission

Emily Manz, Chief Business Development Officer & Director of Marketing, Invest Newark

Melba Wilson, Founder & Owner, Melba's Restaurant

Ferlanda Nixon, President & CEO, Newark Regional Business Partnership – NRBP

Louis D. March, President, March Construction

Scott Shnay, Founder & Principal, SK Development

Jeff Blau, Founder & President, Giga Holdings

Drew Fletcher, President, Greystone Capital Advisors, Greystone Construction Capital

Jennifer Carillo-Perez, Partner, Connell Foley

Elnardo Webster, Partner, Connell Foley

Elias Millstein, Principal, The STRO Companies

Angelo Genova, Esq., Co-Founder & Chairman, Genova Burns

Matthew Kertz, Partner, Genova Burns LLC

Frank Ferruggia, Partner, McCarter & English

Pedro Gomes, Founder & CEO, The Gomes Group / by Gomes

& others to come…

Topics & Firesides To Include:

ARTS – SPACES, CULTURE & CATALYST

MIXED-USE + INNOVATIVE RETAIL & PLACEMAKING

OFFICE & INNOVATION– GROWTH | CAPITAL | TALENT | PLACEMAKING

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

EMERGING MARKETS & REGION

CAPITAL MARKETS, FINANCE, TAX & INCENTIVES

LEADERSHIP INNOVATIONS IN NONPROFIT, PHILANTHROPY & PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS

MULTIFAMILY

SEPARATE FIRESIDE CHATS WITH MAYOR BARAKA, NJIT PRESIDENT LIM, RUTGERS NEWARK CHANCELLOR SMITH-JACKSON

This is a must attend event for those aligned with Newark, and tri-state growth.

Media Partners include BINJE, ROI-NJ, NJBIZ, RE-NJ, Jersey Digs and The Real Deal.

For the full list of speakers, event details, and registration visit The Newark Summit's website here.

