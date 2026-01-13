The 3rd Annual Newark Summit for Real Estate, Economic Development & Placemaking Returns February 9th
Regional Leaders will Convene to Discuss Newark & the Region's Growth Opportunities, Real Estate Investments, Economic Development, Placemaking, Innovation, Site-Selection, Capital Markets & related thought-leadership. A Principals gathering of Investors, Corporates, Owners, Occupiers, Entrepreneurs, Retailers, Placemakers & Developers. Changemakers exploring the areas driving City Growth.
NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Annual Newark Summit for Real Estate, Economic Development & Placemaking has been announced for February 9th, 2026. Organizers expect over 1,250 regional principals to attend the now annual leadership conference. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka will keynote again this year with a fireside chat.
The gathering will be held at Newark's 550 Broad Street on the 16th & 17th floors, courtesy of Venue Partner, The Fidelco Group. Overlooking the New York City skyline and Downtown Newark, this year's summit is co-chaired by Newark Alliance and Prudential Financial, with Invest Newark serving as presenting partner.
The day-long forum brings together the region's top investors, anchor institutions, developers, occupiers, owners, non-profits and advisors across the city, county, state & region to discuss growth, innovation and placemaking. As one of the most exciting domestic growth markets – Newark leaders will be discussing all the projects, initiatives and partnerships helping to innovate and grow the city.
"As the Newark Summit enters its third year, it's an exciting time to convene and discuss the programs, initiatives, developments, and opportunities shaping Newark's continued rise as a premier destination," said Evan Weiss, president and CEO of the Newark Alliance. "Supporting this annual event reinforces the collaboration across the public and private sectors that is driving Newark forward."
Marcus Randolph, president and CEO of Invest Newark added: "Newark continues to be a hub of growth and opportunity, with businesses and retailers of all sizes driving the city's momentum. Events like the Newark Summit highlight the innovation and resilience of our business community, and Invest Newark is proud to partner with entrepreneurs, retailers, developers, and other local businesses, providing resources, guidance, and connections that help them thrive."
"As an anchor institution in Newark for more than 150 years, Prudential is committed to taking action to strengthen the city's vibrancy and resilience," said Lata Reddy, SVP of Inclusive Solutions at Prudential Financial, and chair of The Prudential Foundation. "By sponsoring events such as The Newark Summit, we're helping to spark ideas that catalyze economic growth and investment and shape Newark's future for generations to come."
"550 Broad and Fidelco are proud to host The Newark Summit. As a longtime partner in Newark's growth and stakeholder in the Downtown, we see this event as a natural reflection of our commitment to the city and the collaborative spirit that drives it forward," said Kerri B. Levine, principal of The Fidelco Group "550 Broad is a place where foundations, startups, corporations, innovators and community leaders come together- and we're delighted to support the conversations and connections that strengthen Newark's future."
2026 Confirmed speakers for this year include:
- Ras J. Baraka, Mayor, City of Newark
- Teresa Ruiz, Senate Majority Leader, State of New Jersey
- Lata Reddy, Senior Vice President, Inclusive Solutions at Prudential Financial & Chair of the Prudential Foundation and the Newark Alliance Board of Directors
- Evan Weiss, President & CEO, Newark Alliance
- Kerri B. Levine, Principal, The Fidelco Group
- Aisha Glover, Global Head of Urban Innovation, Audible
- C. Lawrence Crump, Council President, City of Newark
- Roger León, Superintendent, Newark Board of Education
- Teik Lim, President, NJIT
- Tonya Smith-Jackson, Chancellor, Rutgers University-Newark
- John Schreiber, President & CEO, NJPAC
- Lauren LeBaux Craig, Executive Director, Newark Arts
- Rebecca Jampol, Co-Director, Project for Empty Space (PES)
- Talia Young, President & CEO, Newark Symphony Hall
- Adenah Bayoh, President & CEO, Adenah Bayoh & Companies / Cornbread / Brick City Vegan / Foya Development
- Samer Hanini, Managing Principal, Hanini Group
- Wasseem Boraie, Managing Principal, Boraie Development
- Gabriel Lopez, Managing Principal, J&L Companies
- Murat Mutlu, Founder & Principal, INOA Architecture
- Marcus Randolph, President & CEO, Invest Newark
- Siree Morris, Managing Partner, MCI Collective
- Melanie Walter, Executive Director, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency
- Andrew Cavaluzzi, Partner & Co-Founder, Hudson Valley Property Group
- John Saraceno, Co-Founder & Managing Principal, Onyx Equities
- Duncan Turner, General Partner & Global Managing Director, SOSV – HAX
- Aaron Price, Founder & CEO, techunited:NJ, propelify, BetterFutureLabs
- Aaron Stauber, President, Rugby Realty Co.
- Sheila Rostiac, SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, PSEG
- Brian Murray, Founder & CEO, SHIFT Capital
- Jorge Santos, Chief Real Estate & Investment Officer, Newark Alliance
- Jose Cruz, Senior Managing Director, JLL Capital Markets
- Tim Lizura, SVP, Real Estate & Capital Projects, NJPAC
- Lisa A. John-Basta, Chair, Redevelopment, Land Use & Zoning, CSG Law
- Jonathan Schultz, Co-Founder & Managing Principal, Onyx Equities
- Ashley Mays, CMO, Newark Alliance, President, Newark Happening
- Bernel Hall, President & CEO, New Jersey Community Capital
- Alex Cocoziello, Principal & Chief Investment Officer, Advance Realty Investors
- Ron Beit, Founder & CEO, RBH Group
- Calvin Ledford, President, PSEG Foundation
- David Wolfe, Managing Partner, Skoloff & Wolf
- Marcy DePina, Executive Director, Newark City Parks Foundation
- Jon Crowley, Executive Director, New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission
- Emily Manz, Chief Business Development Officer & Director of Marketing, Invest Newark
- Melba Wilson, Founder & Owner, Melba's Restaurant
- Ferlanda Nixon, President & CEO, Newark Regional Business Partnership – NRBP
- Louis D. March, President, March Construction
- Scott Shnay, Founder & Principal, SK Development
- Jeff Blau, Founder & President, Giga Holdings
- Drew Fletcher, President, Greystone Capital Advisors, Greystone Construction Capital
- Jennifer Carillo-Perez, Partner, Connell Foley
- Elnardo Webster, Partner, Connell Foley
- Elias Millstein, Principal, The STRO Companies
- Angelo Genova, Esq., Co-Founder & Chairman, Genova Burns
- Matthew Kertz, Partner, Genova Burns LLC
- Frank Ferruggia, Partner, McCarter & English
- Pedro Gomes, Founder & CEO, The Gomes Group / by Gomes
- & others to come…
Topics & Firesides To Include:
- ARTS – SPACES, CULTURE & CATALYST
- MIXED-USE + INNOVATIVE RETAIL & PLACEMAKING
- OFFICE & INNOVATION– GROWTH | CAPITAL | TALENT | PLACEMAKING
- AFFORDABLE HOUSING
- EMERGING MARKETS & REGION
- CAPITAL MARKETS, FINANCE, TAX & INCENTIVES
- LEADERSHIP INNOVATIONS IN NONPROFIT, PHILANTHROPY & PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS
- MULTIFAMILY
- SEPARATE FIRESIDE CHATS WITH MAYOR BARAKA, NJIT PRESIDENT LIM, RUTGERS NEWARK CHANCELLOR SMITH-JACKSON
This is a must attend event for those aligned with Newark, and tri-state growth.
Media Partners include BINJE, ROI-NJ, NJBIZ, RE-NJ, Jersey Digs and The Real Deal.
For the full list of speakers, event details, and registration visit The Newark Summit's website here.
