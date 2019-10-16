The 3rd Annual Upcoming Blockchain Innovation and Investment Summit (BII Summit) Will Feature Speakers and Sponsors Representing the Top Blockchain Companies and Crypto Exchanges Such as Bitpanda From Austria, OKEX From USA, Centurion & Co. From UAE, Cryptocoin From Romania, and a Host of Others

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Blockchain technology continues to gain momentum across the globe, over 1200 Fintech professionals and Blockchain enthusiasts from 24 countries are set to attend BII Summit, the region's largest event of its kind, scheduled to take place at the Ritz-Carlton Dubai on 20th November 2019.

The event will focus on case study-based presentations in ongoing and upcoming innovative Blockchain projects and provide potential partnership opportunities for summit participants.

Blockchain Innovation and Investment Summit - Dubai United Arab Emirates. 20th November 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton JBR

The diverse speaker line-up represents renowned global crypto exchanges, major tech companies, government authorities and institutional investment firms. Nadeem Ladki, Business Development Director at Ripple, Eric Demuth, CEO at Bitpanda, Ali Kassab, Chairman at Centurion & Co., Katherine Deng, General Manager at CoinAll are all part of the powerhouse list of speakers.

Furthermore, media partners of BII Summit include, Cointelegraph, Guerrilla Buzz, Blockchain.news, Bitcoin Magazine, BTC Media, Unlock, Coinpoint, Coincodex, Blockchain Events, CoinChoose and AMB Crypto.

On the domestic front, when asked on the importance of Blockchain Development in Dubai, Director of BII Summit Mina Morgan said during an interview with Media Partner CoinChoose.com, "The government of Dubai is truly one of the most forward-thinking governments that exist in the modern world. They have shown that in such a short period of time they were able to grow from a desert land to one of the largest financial hubs and trade cities in the world. Therefore, it only makes sense that when they see a promising advanced technological solution, such as Blockchain, they will be one of the early adopters and use the technology to their advantage in order to grow their economy."

Registrations are closing soon! Find out more at the official BII Summit website www.biisummit.com.

