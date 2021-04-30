The 3rd Culture & Tourism Industry Development Conference of Longyan Opens in Changting, Fujian

On the morning of April 29, the 3rd Culture & Tourism Industry Development Conference of Longyan opened in Changting. It was hosted by Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, CPC Longyan Municipal Committee, and Longyan Municipal People's Government, and organized by Longyan Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, CPC Changting County Committee and Changting County People's Government, opened in Changting County, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Longyan Municipal Committee.

One of the marketing campaigns of "Refreshing Fujian" and "Come to Where Fortune Smiles, Fujian Province", the conference, which consisted of 11 sub-events, is the themed on "Beauty of Tingzhou & Health of Longyan" and dedicated to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

A series of activities were held at the opening ceremony. They included the promotion of culture and tourism of Longyan, the showing of the documentary "Taste the Minxi" (Western Fujian) with the online interactions of celebrities, the signing ceremony of China (Longyan) Self-driving Tour Industry Base and China (Longyan) Self-driving Tour Destination Base, the signing ceremony of Longyan Culture & Tourism Project, the flag handover ceremony of the 4th Culture & Tourism Industry Development Conference of Longyan, and the starting ceremony of the national self-driving tour of "Get Close to the Red Longyan to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Party".

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=390385

Caption: The 3rd Culture & Tourism Industry Development Conference of Longyan opened.

SOURCE Publicity Department of the CPC Longyan Municipal Committee