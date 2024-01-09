The 3rd Heihe Test Drive Festival and CCPC China Mass Production Car Competition kicks off

News provided by

Publicity Department of the CPC Heihe Municipal Committee

09 Jan, 2024

HEIHE, China, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Heihe Test Drive Festival and CCPC China Mass Production Car Competition opened on the 8th in Heihe City, Heilongjiang Province. This event incorporates various activities such as city parades, drifting performances, ice and snow challenges, and car racing, with more than 40 models from nearly 20 brands participating in the series of events.

Located on the border between China and Russia, Heihe City faces across the river from Blagoveshchensk, Russia, and is known as the "Sino-Russian Twin City". In recent years, leveraging its unique natural conditions and geographical location, Heihe City has vigorously developed the cold region test drive industry, establishing an internationally top-notch cold region test drive base and cold region testing base, with the cold region test drive volume accounting for over 80% nationwide, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Heihe Municipal Committee.

Heihe City designates January 9th as the annual Heihe Test Drive Festival. Currently, the city has 12 testing companies, 21 testing bases, 24 dedicated testing bases, and over 120 performance roads, which can meet different testing needs under different conditions.

Currently, Heihe City has become the most optimal cold region test condition center for automobile testing in China, with the most comprehensive road network, the strongest reception capacity, and the most robust policy support. It has been awarded the title of "China Heihe Automotive Cold Region Test Base"and has paved the way for nurturing the automotive testing industry in cold regions in China.

