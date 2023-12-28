The 4-in-1 Snow Solution You Didn't Know You Needed

Snow Joe LLC

28 Dec, 2023, 19:49 ET

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter's arrival brings the familiar challenge of snow-covered vehicles and icy windshields. Snow Joe® proudly offers the Illum-n-Broom®, a 4-in-1 tool that transforms this seasonal struggle into a simple task. The Illum-n-Broom is an innovative combination of a snow broom, ice scraper, flashlight, and emergency blinker, all in one compact, easy-to-use device.

Picture a chilly winter morning, with your car buried under a blanket of snow. The Illum-n-Broom is there to save the day, featuring a wide, non-abrasive foam head that gently but effectively sweeps snow off your car without damaging its paint, trim, or glass. But it's not just the early mornings that pose a challenge; nighttime brings its own set of difficulties. That's where the Illum-n-Broom truly shines. Its built-in LED lights and emergency blinker function provide crucial visibility and safety, lighting up your task and ensuring you're noticed by others in low-light conditions.

The Illum-n-Broom isn't just about tackling the snow; it's also adept at dealing with ice. The integrated ice scraper quickly clears any icy build-up on your windshield, ensuring clear visibility for your journey. Its auto-locking telescoping pole extends from a convenient 33 inches to an impressive 52 inches, making it easy to reach every part of your vehicle, from the roof to the trunk.

Weighing only 1.5 lbs, the Illum-n-Broom is a featherweight champion, easy to handle and maneuver. And when you're done, it stows neatly inside your car, always ready for the next snowy encounter.

Shop Now! This winter, arm yourself with the Snow Joe® Telescoping Snow Broom + Ice Scraper, your tool against the seasonal elements. Available at snowjoe.com, plus it's backed by a full 2-year warranty.

