The 400 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide is a unique deliverable featuring a list of the largest IoT projects identified by the analyst as part of the company's world-class market research programs.

The database includes project size and geographical distribution as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.



Highlights about this database:

- Detailed data in Excel format on the 400 largest M2M/IoT deployments identified globally.

- Practical information including the involved companies, HQ location and website for every deployment.

- Categorisation of each project by the main M2M/IoT vertical.

- Geographical breakdown detailing the number of active cellular IoT connections by region per project.

- Forecasts on the future developments for each deployment until 2023.

- Analyst commentary on the methodology and summary of key findings.



The 400 largest cellular IoT deployments in the world together account for 278.7 million units

The analyst presents the third edition of its unique list comprising the 400 largest cellular IoT deployments identified as part of the company's on-going world-class IoT market research activities. The extensive list includes various types of projects and product categories across all types of vertical markets including aftermarket automotive, fleet management & MRM, healthcare, OEM automotive, retail applications, smart homes and buildings, utilities, wearables & consumer electronics as well as industrial M2M and other. The database includes project size and geographical distribution by the end of 2018 as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.



The projects included in the top-400 list together account for approximately 278.7 million active cellular IoT connections. This corresponds to as much as 23.0 percent of the total number of IoT connections worldwide at the end of 2018. More than 50 deployments on the list have surpassed 1 million units and the top- 10 projects account for more than 95 million units. Fleet management & MRM is the largest vertical in terms of the number of projects on the top list, followed by retail applications, aftermarket automotive, utilities and OEM automotive as well as smart homes and buildings. When comparing the number of active units represented by each vertical for the entries in the top-400 list, OEM automotive is instead the largest vertical, accounting for 77.3 million units, ahead of utilities at 43.7 million units and fleet management & MRM representing 39.6 million units.



The North American and European markets represent 87.2 million units and 74.1 million units respectively of the active M2M/IoT units across all verticals on the top list. The Rest of World furthermore accounts for 101.0 million units. The 400 projects on the top list are in the coming five years forecasted to grow from an aggregate total of 278.7 million units to represent 651.9 million units globally by 2023. This corresponds to an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5 percent.



