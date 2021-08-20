The 401(k) Plan Company Convenes Members, Experts on Inspired! Benefits & 401(k) on 9/15/2021
Aug 20, 2021, 08:52 ET
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration today opens as The 401(k) Plan Company convenes nearly a dozen speakers from across the United States Continuing Education's spectrum of Inspiration to recruit, reward, and retain for the next generation of talent.
Registrants can gain up to five hours of CE at this event. Content will uncover key trends, new opportunity and ROI in workplace benefits and retirement plans.
Includes
- Breaking The Glass Ceiling and Breaking Down ESG (Environmental and Social Justice) to discuss the importance of women's leadership pathways.
- Top D.C. Trends
- Coaching Olympians and Entrepreneurs
- How Employers Pay for Employee Delayed Retirement
- Fiduciary Training Certification
- Hidden Liability in Target Date Funds
- Auditors View on DOL hot buttons
- Lessons from the Holocaust: The power of love and forgiveness
- Plan Sponsor Attitudes 2021 Employer Survey
- The SECURE Act
- Pooled Employer Plan
- Off We Go - Trends in Distributed Workforce and Remote Work
The program explores complex and timely issues from how to halt and even reverse trends in coverage in workplace plans.
Employers gain insights on recent legislation. New welcomed relief from regulatory and administrative burdens eliminated from 401(k), new and more generous federal tax incentives for employers.
The conference will culminate on September 15th, giving employers enough time to meaningfully evolve their benefits plans for 2021-2022, while gaining up to 5 hours of Continuing Education from SHRM, and CPA organizations in the process.
A registration of $289 to industry members, will be waived for HR, CFO, SHRM, CPA, Business Owners who register now, and half off once the event reaches 50% capacity.
About
The 401(k) Plan Company focuses on the celebration of a person's lifestyle and career, as well as their retirement. The 401(k) Plan Company serves organizations across the nation, connecting industry professionals and employers to their ultimate end user investors. Bringing decades of experience and numerous industry partners together to this unique platform, The 401(k) Plan Company is paving the way for the future of workplace plans by challenging Americans to #LiveBold and build bold new memories today.
