The 401(k) Plan Company Reveals Speaker Lineup

SAN MARCOS, Calif., and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 401(k) Plan Company, "America's first 401(k) built with end-to-end logic for employers and employees," today announced its speakers for 9/10/2020 CE Event.

- Louis Rosenberg, Founder and CEO Unanimous A.I.

Unanimous A.I.'s founder introduces their award-winning Swarm AI technology and explains how it amplifies the intelligence of networked teams, enabling significantly more accurate predictions, forecasts, estimations, and decisions than traditional methods. He reviews the results of published studies performed in collaboration with Stanford, Oxford, and MIT, which demonstrate how Swarm AI can greatly amplify team intelligence in tasks ranging from financial forecasting to medical diagnosis.

- Megan Gunsorek

Megan Gunsorek is an R&D (Research and Development) Tax Credit Consultant, helping business owners & companies receive overlooked Federal and State incentives & rebates that they are entitled to. Partnering with Financial Advisors and CPAs, she facilitates their clients through the R&D Tax Credit retrieval process and offers a retrieval program that is Circular 230 compliant. Megan graduated as Degree Marshall from Cornell University.

- Thomas Frost, Founder The 401(k) Plan Company

Thomas Frost founded the 401(k) Plan Company to connect and align industry partners across the nation to create 401(k) 2.0. He believes the retirement services industry needs a new user interface and has built one at the intersection of technology and human capital management. Thomas graduated from St. Lawrence University as president of student government in 1997 and Kent, School in CT.

About Unanimous AI

Unanimous AI builds technologies that amplify human intelligence using technologies modeled on the biological principle of Swarm Intelligence. Our award-winning Swarm platform is currently used by Fortune 500 companies around the world for everything from financial forecasting and market research, to optimized group decision-making and prioritization. Also, Unanimous has recently launched Sportspicker AI, the world's first sports intelligence service that combines human insight with AI algorithms.

About The 401(k) Plan Company

The 401(k) Plan Company focuses on the celebration of a person's lifestyle and career, as well as their retirement. The 401(k) Plan Company serves organizations across the nation, connecting industry professionals and employers to their ultimate end user investors. Bringing decades of experience and numerous industry partners together to this unique platform, The 401(k) Plan Company is paving the way for the future of workplace plans by challenging Americans to #LiveBold and build bold new memories today.

