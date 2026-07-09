The 401(k) Wake-Up Call Helps Readers Avoid Costly Mistakes and Create Stronger Retirements

ATLANTA, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published personal finance book, "The 401(k) Wake-Up Call: Critical Mistakes and the Plan to Fix Them," offers practical strategies to help everyday investors steer clear of common 401(k) mistakes and build the retirement they deserve.

Co-authors Brad Ball and Victor Wilkerson, founder and president of Bison Wealth, wanted to create an easy-to-follow resource for anyone that may be missing out on a more robust retirement by keeping their employer-sponsored plan on autopilot.

"The 401(k) Wake Up Call" presents hard evidence that a "set it and forget it" mindset may come at a significant cost. The book outlines how seemingly small decisions such as relying solely on your employer's default funds can have a lasting impact on retirement outcomes.

After just one sitting, readers should have clear next steps for optimizing their retirement accounts and accessing broader investment opportunities without leaving their employer-sponsored plan.

"Too many hard-working Americans set up their most important financial asset and ignore it," said Ball. "The best time to change that approach is long before retirement – because the compounding clock is always running."

"The 401(k) Wake-Up Call" is now available for purchase on Amazon in paperback or digital download.

About the Authors

Brad Ball, Founder of Bison Wealth

Brad, founder of Bison Holdings, LLC, drew from over 40 years in the wealth management industry to create this resource. Brad is passionate about creating new and innovative strategies to reach more investors, as evidenced by the launch of PowerMy401k.com

Victor Wilkerson, President of Bison Wealth

Victor is an U.S. Army veteran and Certified Financial Planner® with over 25 years of success in building and expanding wealth management companies. He brings both client and adviser advocacy skills to Bison Wealth, enabling the firm to service the right accounts with the right advisers.

About Bison Wealth

"The 401(k) Wake-Up Call" reflects Bison Wealth's mission to bring proactive retirement planning to the forefront of the personal finance industry.

Bison Wealth's flagship product, Bison Managed 401(k), was designed to address one of the biggest challenges facing retirement savers: neglect. Many employees contribute consistently to a 401(k) account. Few actively manage that account over time. Bison provides ongoing management services customized to clients' specific retirement goals.

To learn more about Bison Managed 401(k), visit PowerMy401k.com.

SOURCE Bison Wealth, LLC