The 40th Anniversary of the Imagine Benefit, Built on the Legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala, Raises $1.2 Million to Benefit the Alzheimer's Association

The celebration kicked off with the evening's host, multiple Emmy Award-winning actor, singer, producer, and television personality, Wayne Brady. "It is truly an honor to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Imagine Benefit, built on the legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala, under the incredible leadership of Princess Yasmin Aga Khan," said Brady. "We are gathered here tonight for one reason — to end Alzheimer's disease. I am here in honor of my grandmother, who raised me. To me, she's always been 'Mom.' The impressive work being done by the Alzheimer's Association gives me hope that one day no one will have to go through what my family and so many of our families have gone through."

Guests were moved by a mission moment featuring singer-songwriter Chris Mann, who performed "My Funny Valentine" and "Remember Me," a song he wrote from the lens of someone living with Alzheimer's, setting the tone for the evening. This heartfelt moment was followed by a stunning headline performance by Grammy and Tony Award-winning artist Leslie Odom Jr., who captivated the audience with "The Room Where It Happens" and "A Change Is Gonna Come." The energy of the evening was further elevated by the lively entertainment provided by the iconic Cafe Wha? UNLIMTD Band, keeping the spirit of celebration alive throughout the event.

The evening welcomed an impressive roster of notable attendees, including David Hyde Pierce and Brian Hargrove, Ubah Hassan, Joseph Altuzarra, Jason Wu, Peter Som, Huma Abedin, Kara Ross, David Monn, Amara Walker, Rene Marsh, Josie Natori, and Didi and Oscar Schafer,, and more. These distinguished guests from the worlds of fashion, media, and society added to the event's elegance and prestige.

This year's event honored Eugenia Zukerman, a celebrated flutist and Alzheimer's advocate, and her husband, Richard (Dick) Novik, for their unwavering commitment to Alzheimer's awareness and research. Zukerman, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's seven years ago, and Novik, a dedicated care partner and advocate, were recognized for their tireless contributions to the cause. Every morning, Eugenia practices the piece "Syrinx" by Claude Debussey. New York-based flutist, Alex Sopp joined the stage to honor her legacy by playing the piece.

"It is surreal to be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Imagine Benefit, and this milestone would not be possible without the support and leadership of so many people," said Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, founder and honorary chair of the Imagine Benefit, built on the legacy of the Rita Hayworth Gala. "My fight against Alzheimer's began in 1981 when I became a caregiver for my mother, actress Rita Hayworth, when she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. I knew at that moment that this would become my life's work. Tonight, we imagine the day when we will get to live in a world without this dreadful disease. And, one day we won't have to imagine anymore. It is because of the work of the Alzheimer's Association that this may soon be a reality."

The Imagine Benefit flourished thanks to the guidance of a remarkable leadership team including event chairs Joseph Boitano, Brooke and Oliver Kennan, and vice chairs Karim Barrada, Jaqui Lividini, Sarah Tam Marin, Alexis Bryan Morgan, Kathleen Ruiz, and Suzanne Silverstein. The Next Generation vice chairs, Randy and Paula Harris, along with Ashley and Marc Koch, also played pivotal roles in driving the event's triumph and engaging younger people to join the fight against Alzheimer's and dementia. Additional committee members, whose contributions were equally essential, included Ann Dexter-Jones, Diandra Douglas, Chele Chiavacci Farley, Emily and Jon Gelb, Cheri Kaufman, Naeem Khan, Karyn Kornfeld and Steven Kobre, Louise and Stephen Kornfeld, Robin and Roger Meltzer, Sharon Bush and Bob Murray, Peter Thomas Roth, Michelle Rubel, Katherine Schultz, Nicole Sexton, Martha Webster, and Jennifer and Lonnie Wollin.

Proceeds from the Imagine Benefit will bolster the Alzheimer's Association's mission to accelerate global research, promote risk reduction and early detection, and enhance the quality of care and support for those affected. The funds will also support the Association's New York City Chapter and contribute to programs and services in communities nationwide, ensuring a far-reaching impact in the fight against Alzheimer's disease and all other dementia.

To donate to the Imagine Benefit, visit alzimagine24.givesmart.com. For more information and resources, visit the Alzheimer's Association website at alz.org or call its free 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900.

