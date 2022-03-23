The 420-inspired High Five Tournament Series Returns to Americas Cardroom This April

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you want to light up the poker tables, then you need to head to Americas Cardroom this April. The US-facing poker site is running their next High Five Tournament Series from April 8th to 27th with $6 million in guarantees.

"Grab your buds and get ready to smoke the competition once again," stated Chris Moneymaker, Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "This time around, we have $6 million guaranteed and you don't even need to be a lover of 420 to take part."

The High Five - Our 420-Friendly Tourney Returns with $6 Million GTD - April 8th to 27th

The High Five features exactly 100 tournaments, which is broken down into five per day for 20 days. It includes prize pools and buy-ins suitable for every player type, from newcomers to seasoned veterans.

The highlight of the High Five is the two Main Events. The first is a multi-flight $420,000 GTD ($55 buy-in) with its Day 2 on Sunday, April 17th. There's also a $1 Million GTD ($420 buy-in) with a Day 1 on Saturday, April 23rd and Sunday, April 24th. Day 2 is then on Monday the 25th.

And the High Five wouldn't be the same without the daily 10-minute "courtesy break" at 4:20pm ET. This give players the chance to grab some munchies, have a bathroom break or take part in any other activity they deem fit.

More information on the High Five Tournament Series is available at AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

