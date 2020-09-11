The 45th Annual Gracie Awards Honored Women In Media, Including Katy Perry, Gayle King, Naomi Watts, Danai Gurira, Tamron Hall And More

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) held the 45th annual Gracie Awards hosted by "This is Us" star Susan Kelechi Watson. This year, the Gracie Awards recognized more than 120 outstanding women and men in media for their bravery, determination and accomplishments, and recognized exemplary programming created by, for and about women.

Highlights from the awards show included the following:

Katy Perry received the Gracies Impact Award for the positive influence on society through her music. " This is an incredible honor to have this award about women and helping support women, which is something I am so incredibly passionate about. I love to provide opportunities in my life, professional and personal, for women to do incredible jobs and work alongside with, " Perry said during her acceptance speech, noting that " one of the most important things is to have representation."

received the Gracies Impact Award for the positive influence on society through her music. " " Perry said during her acceptance speech, noting that " Country star Mickey Guyton performed her hit song "Heaven Down Here," and for the first time ever performed "Without a Net," an original song she had recorded to appear in the upcoming documentary "Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story."

performed her hit song "Heaven Down Here," and for the first time ever performed "Without a Net," an original song she had recorded to appear in the upcoming documentary "Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story." Tamron Hall accepted her award for Best Talk Show and dedicated it to Breonna Taylor .

accepted her award for and dedicated it to . Gayle King was awarded the Best Special or Variety Program for her memorable interview with R. Kelly and mentioned during her speech that she would "love to sit down with him for another interview again " post-trial.

was awarded the for her memorable interview with R. Kelly and mentioned during her speech that she would " post-trial. Dr. Sanjay Gupta delivered a Special Award Tribute to frontline journalists bringing COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter coverage to homes across America, including from Norah O'Donnell , Debora Patta , and Martha Teichner from CBS ; Kristen Dahlgren , Dasha Burns , Savannah Guthrie , and Blayne Alexander from NBC ; CNN's Brooke Baldwin ; Los Angeles Times' Molly Hennessy-Fiske ; Paola Ramos and Isobel Yeung of Vice News .

delivered a Special Award Tribute to frontline journalists bringing COVID-19 and Black Lives Matter coverage to homes across America, from CBS from NBC CNN's Vice News The Gracies recognized "Silent All These Years," an episode of Grey's Anatomy that dealt with sexual assault and rape. The episode resonated with women and had far-reaching effects -- RAINN reported a 43% uptick in call volume to its National Sexual Assault Hotline in the immediate wake of the airing of this episode.

that dealt with sexual assault and rape. The episode resonated with women and had far-reaching effects -- RAINN reported a 43% uptick in call volume to its National Sexual Assault Hotline in the immediate wake of the airing of this episode. Nightline's co-anchor Juju Chang accepted their win for Best Hard News Feature for their story about trans women of color. " We wanted to tell the stories of these women who are not only under assault, but who's stories are often ignored ," Chang said.

accepted their win for for their story about trans women of color. " ," Chang said. Natasha Lyonne accepted for Best Producer - Entertainment for their Netflix series "Russian Doll," on behalf of herself, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler , giving a specific shoutout to Poehler saying, " [she] is such a leader in this field, who has single handedly changed the world and the scope of what we can do, how we hold the space for each other ... it is such an honor to walk beside you ."

accepted for for their Netflix series "Russian Doll," on behalf of herself, and , giving a specific shoutout to Poehler saying, " ." Naomi Watts won for Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama for her portrayal as Gretchen Carlson in Showtime's "The Loudest Voice." She dedicated her award to Gretchen for her " incredible bravery and courage" noting it was "an honor" to tell her story.

won for for her portrayal as in Showtime's "The Loudest Voice." She dedicated her award to Gretchen for her " noting it was to tell her story. Angela Yee won for Best Podcast – Entertainment thanking the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for the award, expressing "this is one of the highest honors we can have from other women who understand how empowering something like this is."

Presenters for the awards included Malin Åkerman, Chelsea Gilligan, Angélica Vale; Cassie DiLaura, Erin Lim, Dr. Imani Walker, Elaina Doré Smith, Jacqueline Obradors, Julie Carmen and Medalion Rahimi.

Additional winners of the night included Danai Gurira of AMC's "The Walking Dead" for Best Actress in a Leading Role - Drama, Stephanie Beatriz for Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Comedy for her work in FOX's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Fiona Shaw for Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama for "Killing Eve," Niecy Nash for Best On-Air Talent for "Black Girls Rock," NBC's "Superstore" won for Best Ensemble Cast with Lauren Ash accepting, and many more.

"We are honored to celebrate these incredible voices, recognize these poignant stories and bring the Gracie Awards to audiences around the world with our first-ever virtual awards show," said Becky Brooks, Executive Director, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. "We applaud the brave storytellers who have reported from the front lines, challenged conventional thinking, and produced content that has created real change – we need this storytelling now more than ever."

About The Gracie Awards:

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which supports and promotes educational programs, and scholarships to benefit the media, the public, and allied fields. In addition to giving $20,000 a year away in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces the nationally acclaimed recognition program - the Gracie Awards which honors exemplary programming created by, for, and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA - The Cable and Telecommunications Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia) and Facebook .

