The 46th Annual Daytona Turkey Run

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 46th Daytona Turkey Run welcomes fans of all ages to celebrate their love of classic cars. The largest combined car show and swap meet in the U.S. is a four-day show that kicks off at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving day. At the Daytona Speedway, it runs through Sunday, December 1st.

Guests can look forward to:

46th Daytona Turkey Run, a Thanksgiving weekend tradition and the largest combined classic car show and swap meet in the U.S.

Meeting Rick & Kelly Dale from "American Restoration" on the History Channel. Stop by to say hello and get an autograph on Friday, Nov 29th & Sat, Nov 30th from 10am-2pm .

from "American Restoration" on the History Channel. Stop by to say hello and get an autograph on & from . The Mecum Auctions Mobile Experience. Experience first-hand what it feels like to be in the middle of a fast-paced Mecum auction through simulations and hands on activities!

Enjoying the Hops & Hoods Craft Beer Festival. Keep the party going and sample more than 120 different craft beers from 48 different breweries. Saturday, Nov. 30th from 12pm-4pm . Samples are 4 for $5 or 10 for $10 and can be purchased in advance at www.turkeyrun.com or inside the show. Must be 21 years of age.

from . Samples are 4 for or 10 for and can be purchased in advance at www.turkeyrun.com or inside the show. Must be 21 years of age. The Little Gobbler's Play Zone. Kids will have a blast in bounce houses, an obstacle course, inflatable games and more. All Play Zone activities are free of charge.

The Daytona Turkey Run is open to the public and features more than 6,000 vintage, classic and custom, muscle cars, race cars and trucks on display and for sale, as well as a massive swap meet in which vendors sell and trade hard-to-find auto parts and accessories. There is also an Artisan Alley with fashion and art and a full midway of delicious food vendors. More than 150,000 attended the 45th Daytona Turkey Run.

The 46th Daytona Turkey Run is presented by White Diamond and is sponsored in part by Mecum Auctions and Spectrum. Admission is $15 Thursday through Saturday and $10 on Sunday with free parking. Children under 11 are free. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Free parking is available at the Daytona Speedway all four days.

The Spring Turkey Run dates, March 27-29, 2020 were also just released.

For more information about the Daytona Turkey Run, visit www.TurkeyRun.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Labonte

jennifer@turkeyrun.com

386.341.8097

SOURCE Daytona Turkey Run

Related Links

http://turkeyrun.com

